Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater – Everything we know

The much-awaited remake of the third Metal Gear Solid game, Snake Eater has a new gameplay trailer that reveals more details regarding the reimagination of the classic espionage thriller. Here’s all we know about it so far.

Over 30 years ago, the Metal Gear video game franchise invented single-player stealth gameplay, with Hideo Kojima and Konami masterminding the idea. Now, the franchise has grown much bigger with over 24 games in the series ranging from five mainline titles and 19 spin-offs across mobile, PC, and PlayStation consoles.

Now, after breaking ties with Kojima in 2015, Konami is remaking one of the most critically acclaimed games in the Metal Gear franchise, Snake Eater. The game is a prequel to the Solid Snake games as it features his father Big Boss, or Naked Snake as the primary protagonist who is on an espionage mission.

Here’s everything we know about the Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater remake so far.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater trailer, gameplay & plot

The official gameplay trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater was released on June 9, 2024, at Xbox Games Showcase 2024. The trailer showcased gameplay of a fully remade version using Unreal Engine 5 with Raytracing, high-quality graphics, and smooth gameplay with higher framerates.

The 2-minute long trailer features FOX operative Naked Snake on a stealth mission in 1964, 31 years before the events of the original Metal Gear, as he attempts to rescue a Russian rocket scientist Nikolai Stepanovich Sokolov, sabotage an experimental superweapon, and assassinate his defected former boss.

Of course, all of this has to be done without being noticed. The gameplay shows notes of the classic game with interrogation and execution features, weapons like the RPG to blow up choppers, and Snake wearing an Alligator suit as he moves across a swamp among enemies.

The entire trailer plainly showed the revamped visuals and gameplay inspired by Kojima’s original, stunning players with its graphical improvements – though some have been left frustrated by Snake’s appearance.

Since the remake charm has always worked with PlayStation classics like Final Fantasy VII, players are also expecting Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater to strike a similar chord with longtime fans of the franchise. The announcement trailer for the game was dropped in PlayStation’s State of Play 2023 amid rumors of a Metal Gear remake.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater platforms

Konami You’ll be able to disguise as an Alligator in the game.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be released on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, though no release date or window has been announced.

While Sony has a long history with the Metal Gear franchise, the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 confirmed the game will not be a platform exclusive.

We’ll keep this hub updated with all the latest news and coverage about Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater as more info is released.