Alan Wake 2: Release date, trailers, & platforms

Remedy Entertainment has announced Alan Wake 2 is in the pipeline, and it’s set to be a survival horror experience that carries on from the events of the previous game.

Released all the way back in 2010, the first Alan Wake was an immediate action-adventure hit on the Xbox 360. Ever since then, fans of the game have been asking for a sequel, and Remedy Entertainment finally delivered the good news at the 2021 Game Awards.

While the first installment in the franchise had horror elements, the devs have made it very clear that the sequel is going to lean into them a lot more and introduce survival aspects.

So, without further ado, let’s check out everything we know about Alan Wake 2, including its release date, trailers, platforms, and gameplay.

Alan Wake 2 release date

Luckily, Alan Wake 2’s presentation at the 2021 Game Awards did come with a release window of 2023.

Unfortunately, the devs did not provide an exact date, but it’s likely we’ll get that at some point in the new year.

Alan Wake 2 trailers

While no gameplay was showcased at the Game Awards, Remedy Entertainment did provide fans with an incredible announcement trailer.

The short teaser showcased a variety of locations in-game but didn’t give much away when it came to the game’s story and where the devs were planning on taking it next.

It’ll be interesting to see how Remedy ties the survival horror aspects into the game, and hopefully, they’ll release a gameplay trailer at some point in 2022.

Alan Wake 2 gameplay & story

When it comes to gameplay, fans have been given very little to go off so far with the teaser shown at The Game Awards being strictly cinematic.

However, in a PlayStation Blog released on December 9, Creative Director at Remedy Entertainment Sam Lake gave some insight into what fans can expect from the Alan Wake sequel. While he remained tight-lipped on the story, he revealed players should expect a more horror-focused survival game.

“Whereas the first Alan Wake had horror elements in it, it was an action game… Alan Wake 2 is Remedy’s first survival horror game, our take on the genre, our opportunity to truly connect the gameplay and the story, it is a deep, layered mystery.”

Alan Wake 2 platforms

The trailer confirmed Alan Wake 2 will be released on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and the Epic Games store.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the game will be coming to the previous generation of consoles, but as it’s set to be released in 2023, this does make sense.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we know about Alan Wake 2. Rest assured, we’ll make sure to keep this article updated with any announcements, news, or leaks.