Metal Gear fans hail Hideo Kojima’s choice for live-action Solid Snake

Hideo Kojima has coined his choice for the perfect live-action Solid Snake, and Metal Gear approve.

The game developer — the creator of the Metal Gear franchise and now head of Kojima Productions — is known to be passionate about cinema and music, with his pop culture interests often found in his games. For example, he’s already watched George Miller’s latest outing in the Mad Max Saga, Furiosa, three times in cinemas.

Kojima fell in love with the film and called George Miller his “God” and his Mad Max Saga his “Bible” in a film review post in May. Ever since, he’s been posting more facts and images from the film to share with his fans.

On May 25, he sang the praises of two supporting actors in the film: Tom Burke who plays Praetorian Jack, and Charlee Fraser as Furiosa’s mother, Mary.

While lauding the actors’ performances, he also pointed out how Jack’s appearance reminded him of Solid Snake, the protagonist of Metal Gear Games, and he “couldn’t help but see him only as Snake”.

Warner Bros./Hideo Kojima Hideo Kojima sang praises for George Miller’s Furiosa and Tom Burke’s character.

He even said, “When I met Tom at a party, I asked him about it and he told me that he was told that he looked like ‘Snake’ by the crew on the first day of shooting.”

Agreeing with Kojima’s sentiment, Metal Gear fans have approved his choice if there were a live-action version of Solid Snake. One such fan said, “I’ve been calling him Solid Snake and not his character name. It makes me happy to hear you say it too lol.”

Another chimed in, “He definitely looks like Solid Snake. Why have they not made a Metal Gear Solid movie yet?”

A third user wrote, “I loved everything about this movie, the first thing I thought seeing Jack was he looks like Solid Snake. Make it happen, Kojima!”

While the rumors claim that Oscar Isaac is the current frontrunner to play Snake in a rumored live-action adaptation of Metal Gear, fans who believe Burke would be a perfect choice also said, “Snake was the first thing I thought as well when I saw him. Oscar Isaac has enough jobs he can let this one go.”

Furiosa is now playing in theatres and you can check out our spoiler-free review.