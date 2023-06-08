How to watch Hideo Kojima’s documentary: Connecting Worlds – Is it streaming?

Legendary video game creator Hideo Kojima has his very own documentary, Connecting Worlds, on the way. But how can you watch this new behind-the-scenes look at Kojima’s journey? Here’s what we know.

From the Metal Gear Solid franchise under Konami to his independent ventures in establishing his own studio and creating the acclaimed Death Stranding, Kojima is widely regarded as an auteur in the gaming space. A true visionary with his own stylings, innovations, and creative tendencies.

As a veteran in the gaming industry with decades of experience, we’ve heard a great deal straight from Kojima himself over the years. From regular appearances at the biggest gaming shows to his own regular podcast, a book, and plenty more on social media, he’s often everywhere. But now, with DS2 on the horizon, fans are set to get a deeper look at the mastermind at work than ever before.

Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds, is a brand new documentary focusing on his most recent efforts in the space, and while only just revealed, it’s set to release quite soon. So before its debut, here’s what you need to know.

Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds to debut at Tribeca Film Festival

As the first trailer appeared online on June 7, Kojima himself revealed the date of the documentary’s upcoming premiere. A special screening is set to debut the project at Tribeca Film Festival later this month on Saturday, June 17.

Those in attendance will be the first in the world to see this reportedly hour-long documentary in full. And to top it off, Kojima himself will also be there for an intimate Q&A session after its screening.

Is Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds streaming online?

For the time being, Hideo Kojima’s documentary, Connecting Worlds, is not yet streaming online. Furthermore, there’s no telling when or where it may appear in the future.

Beyond details of its debut at Tribeca Film Festival, no further plans have been publicized for the documentary. We could see it online weeks later or fans could be kept waiting for a number of months. We’ll just have to see how things play out.

Similarly, it’s yet unclear where the project may stream upon its digital release. It could be a free YouTube upload in the style of x, perhaps it’ll join a popular streaming platform like Apple TV, given Kojima’s recent appearance at the WWDC 2023 keynote, or maybe something else entirely is in the cards.

Rest assured, we’ll keep you updated here with any further details on Connecting Worlds as they emerge.