Metal Gear fans slam Master Collection’s “pathetic” performance

Metal Gear fans are disappointed in the Master Collection’s apparent performance at a measly 720p.

At the PlayStation Showcase 2023, Konami announced a bundle featuring several games from the Metal Gear franchise. The Master Collection Vol. 1 includes Metal Gear Solid 1, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

While the collection launches in October 2023 for virtually every platform, the first previews are already in.

Based on a NintendoLife preview, the titles run at 720p – and prospective players aren’t happy about it.

Metal Gear fans aren’t happy with Master Collection’s quality

A Reddit user voiced their concerns about the Master Collection running at 30fps on the Nintendo Switch when the original HD releases ran at 60fps. Besides the Switch, the bundle will run at 60fps on other platforms.

“Considering the Switch is more powerful than the two consoles that previously held this pair of games, it’s disappointing to say the least that the frames have been halved,” they wrote in reference to the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

One person called the Switch port the “laziest collection ever.” “Runs worse than the dozen years old versions and it doesn’t even have all the games on cartridge instead requiring a download,” they remarked. “This is much worse than the Red Dead Redemption port.”

“What a pathetic port from Konami… but then again, I’m not surprised in the slightest,” another player said. “This is a clear cashgrab attempt, with little to no effort coming from them… 720p on a PS5 is unacceptable.”

“Literally even the ps vita port of mgs2 ran at up to 60 fps depending on the scene you were in,” a third user revealed.

Unlike Hideo Kojima’s role in creating the Metal Gear series, the video game mastermind will not be involved in remakes or ports.

For more information about the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, check out our article.