Metal Gear Solid Master Collection PC modders are fixing Konami’s mistakes

The recent Metal Gear Solid Master Collection was not especially the best on PC, and so fans have taken it upon themselves to fix it up.

After some helpful fans discovered the reason why the new Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection was broken on Steam Deck, others have taken to fixing the PC port as a whole. The mod is intended to add more to the ports, including key PC features that players have gotten used to.

In the list of new additions to the Metal Gear rereleases, you’ll find the following:

Custom resolution/ultrawide support

Experimental 16:9 HUD option that resizes HUD/movies (MGS2/MGS3)

Borderless/windowed mode

Mouse cursor toggle

Mouse sensitivity adjustment (MGS3)

Correct gameplay/cutscene aspect ratio (MGS2/MGS3)

Launcher skip

Skip intro logos (MGS2/MGS3)

Adjustable anisotropic filtering (MGS2/MGS3)

Increased texture size limits. (MG1/MG2/MGS3)

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection gets fixed by fans on PC with MGSHDFix

The Metal Gear Solid Master Collection was met with enthusiasm when announced, but the rerelease on both PC and Switch has been deemed unsatisfactory. The Master Collection currently holds a “Mixed” rating on Steam, while the Switch version of MGS2 no longer runs at 60FPS.

However, the latest iteration of the MGSHDFix brings with it some much-needed love, with options to skip the built-in launcher entirely. There’s even a dedicated fix for the Steam Deck, allowing it to be played in 16:10, the aspect ratio of Valve’s handheld.

MGS’ Master Collection is one of the first major releases out of Konami in several years – aside from eFootball – and was announced alongside a remake of MGS3 called Delta.

The Collection is expected to include other games from around Metal Gear Solid’s history, with evidence pointing to the first-ever non-PS3 release of MGS4. Currently, other than owning a PS3, MGS4 is only playable through emulation and is still tough to run.

PC modders are often the saving grace for many games, including From Software’s Dark Souls. More recently, modders began adding in Nvidia DLSS to Starfield to try to increase performance, which Bethesda has quickly begun to add themselves.