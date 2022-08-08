New Xbox Game Pass September 2022 releases: Free games on console, PC & Cloud and everything leaving

Microsoft’s subscription service is adding new titles as part of the Xbox Game Pass September 2022 lineup. Here’s all we know so far.

Xbox Game Pass is a great way for players to access a huge library of games without having to spend lots of money. As a result, Microsoft’s monthly subscription service is a must for anyone with an Xbox console, a gaming PC, or a phone that can handle cloud gaming.

August’s reveals saw Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Two Point Campus, and Turbo Golf Racing added to the lineup alongside Cooking Simulator and Expeditions: Rome. Here’s all we know about the Xbox Game Pass lineup for September 2022.

Game Pass September 2022 additions

Here’s everything we know of that’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in September so far. Don’t worry if there’s nothing for you right now, though, as Microsoft will unveil more very soon.

New announcements are listed in bold.

Disney Dreamlight Valley (Console) – September 6

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster (Console, PC) – September 2022

Outer Wilds (Xbox Series X|S version) – September 15

Grounded 1.0 release (Console, PC, Cloud) – September 27

Expect more games to be added to the lineup in the coming weeks, which are usually announced through the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account. Be sure to bookmark this page to get the latest updates.

Games Leaving Game Pass in September 2022

Microsoft has yet to announce the games that will be leaving Game Pass in September, but we’ll be given further details as we reach the end of August’s lineup.

As always, you’ll be given at least a few days’ notice, though, so you can either try to complete the title or purchase it at a discounted price.

Game Pass September 2022 Announcement Date

Game Pass titles don’t have a set reveal date, and Microsoft usually teases them at regular intervals. Expect some mention of the lineup in the opening days of September, with more revealed through Twitter posts in the weeks that follow.

We’ll be sure to update this page as we hear more, but for a look at the best games on Xbox Game Pass, be sure to check out our dedicated list.