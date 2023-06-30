Lies of P is an intense new Soulslike inspired by Pinocchio coming to consoles and PC, but will the game also be available on Xbox Game Pass?

The latest game that’s got fans of the Dark Souls franchise excited is the upcoming Lies of P, a challenging single-player adventure that’s inspired by the story of Pinocchio.

Before diving headfirst into the game’s intriguing narrative, and dark environments, some players may be wondering whether or not the game will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

With that in mind, here’s what we know about whether or not you’ll be able to experience Lies of P through Microsoft’s subscription service.

Neowiz Games / Round 8 Studio Lies of P is a brand new intense Soulslike game.

Is Lies of P coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Lies of P will be coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Players will be happy to know that the game will be arriving on the subscription service as soon as it releases on September 19, 2023. This means that anyone on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC will be able to enjoy the new Soulslike without having to pay full price for the game.

It was officially revealed that Lies of P would be making its way to Game Pass during Summer Game Fest, where a gameplay demo was also announced and released.

Those eager to experience Lies of P can download the free demo now to play through the game’s first two chapters which includes “key character introductions, unique areas to explore, and challenging boss encounters.” The demo allows players to “freely explore the primary hub area – the Hotel Krat and offers a first look at the game, but only scratches the surface on the game’s full content fans can look forward to at launch.”

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether or not Lies of P will be coming to Xbox Game Pass. While waiting for Lies of P to release on Xbox Game Pass, be sure to check out what other games are currently available on Game Pass and for all the latest news on the game check out our hub page.