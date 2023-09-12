Does Lies of P have multiplayer?

If you are wondering whether Lies of P has any co-op or multiplayer mode, our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Lies of P is the new souls-like from Neowiz Games, a title that is based on Pinocchio from the popular Disney cartoon of the 1940s. The game has a dark and gritty appeal and much like every other souls-like game, it also features some pretty tough bosses and enemies.

Some players may be wondering if the game has co-op or multiplayer support, as taking down bosses together can make the experience way more fun.

With that said, here’s our handy guide answering whether Lies of P has multiplayer or not.

Neowiz Games / Round 8 Studio Lies of P is a brand new intense soulslike game.

Does Lies of P have co-op or multiplayer?

Unfortunately, Lies of P neither has co-op nor multiplayer, making it a pure single-player experience.

The game may seem extremely grueling, especially when you’re up against the mighty bosses, but that’s just how souls games function. There’s also no mention of anything about multiplayer on Lies of P’s official website, which further solidifies the fact that there’ll be no co-op support.

If Neowiz ever decides to bring in multiplayer to their game later down the line, we will make sure to update this section. Until then, you’ll have to take on the darkly elegant yet cruel world all by yourself, where no one can be trusted.

So, there you have it — that’s everything about Lies of P’s multiplayer support. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides:

