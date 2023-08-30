Will Lies of P be on Nintendo Switch?

Lies of P is a dark and intriguing action RPG that takes inspiration from classic literature, most notably Pinocchio. As the fever for this title continues to rise, many are wondering: Is Lies of P coming to the Nintendo Switch?

If you’re a fan of dark, atmospheric games that offer intricate storytelling, Lies of P is right up your alley. The title turns the innocent tale of Pinocchio into a grim narrative, where you, as a mechanical boy, are set on a quest to find your maker in a decaying city.

The game offers a haunting world designed with painstaking detail, filled with challenging enemies and complex mechanics that allow for deep customization. There’s lots to enjoy about Lies of P, but will players be able to experience these pleasing qualities on the Nintendo Switch?

Neowiz Games, Round 8 Studio

Is Lies of P on Nintendo Switch?

As of right now, Lies of P is not coming to the Nintendo Switch console.

Its developers, Neowiz Games and Round 8 Studio, have had nothing to say on the matter. So for the time being, the game is set to only release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Of course, never say never, as things could always change later on down the line. The Nintendo Switch has become a viable platform for various types of games, including those that were initially exclusive to other systems.

So there’s always a chance that Lies of P could join the lineup in the future, especially if it receives a strong critical and fan reception on other platforms.

So there you have it, folks! Keep those fingers crossed and those eyes peeled for a Lies of P Switch port in the future. For more on the game, check out its Xbox Game Pass status as well as its PC requirements.