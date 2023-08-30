Lies of P has garnered a lot of attention for being a twisted-looking action game based on the legendary story of Pinocchio. One detail that many interested spectators have wondered about is the genre – is Lies of P a Souls game?

The typical perception of Pinocchio is the 1940 Disney cartoon. Fast-forward to 2023 though, and the titular character is less a wooden boy and more a humanoid capable of delivering scintillating punishment in third-person action.

Yes, Lies of P is a unique creation – kind of like Pinocchio himself. All the footage of the game and action we’ve seen unfold looks breathtaking and hard-hitting. Some of the game’s elements have got people talking and the nature of Lies of P being a Soulslike title is plaguing the minds of many.

So without further ado, let’s clear up this ambiguous subject.

Neowiz Games, Round 8 Studio

Is Lies of P a Soulslike?

It may surprise people to know that Lies of P is most definitely a Souls game.

The brutal genre of game that centers around punishingly difficult combat, the loss of earned currency if you die, respawning enemies, and many more familiar traits. It makes sense that the dark, dystopian world of Lies and P is backed up by Souls mechanics.

The originators of the genre are regarded as being FromSoftware due to their 2009 masterpiece – Demon’s Souls. Not only that, but the design of Lies of P has even drawn favorable comparisons to FromSoftware’s iconic 2015 Bloodborne title.

So if you’re looking to help Pinocchio find his creator, you’re likely going to be in for a challenging ride!

There’s certainly a buzz about Lies of P. So if you want to learn more about the Soulslike title, take a look at some other guides we have for it down below:

