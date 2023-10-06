Lies of P DLC confirmed by job listing

Soulslike Lies of P will be getting DLC sometime in the future according to a listing on developer Neowiz’s job board.

Since launch, players have speculated that the developers were planning a follow-up. Now, a couple of job listings on developer Neowiz’s website confirm plans for additional content.

While there’s no word on when fans can expect it or what it will entail, Lies of P itself gives a pretty big clue of what’s to come.

Note, spoilers for Lie of P’s post-credits scene.

Lies of P DLC may pick up from the game’s post-credits tease

Spotted by Twitter user Okami Games, Neowiz is looking for a scenario and setting planner, a quest planner, and a content planner to work on Lies of P DLC.

It seems pretty likely the DLC will be inspired by The Wizard of Oz, which the post-credits scene teases.

After beating the game and rolling credits, players are treated to a scene in which a mysterious man named Paracelsus discusses the results of the “Krat experiment.” He reports that Pinocchio may hold a key to eternal life and that he’s looking for another key: Dorothy.

The scene then cuts to a girl wearing red shoes. She clicks her heels three times in a clear nod to The Wizard of Oz, specifically the 1939 film adaptation.

It’s possible the Lies of P DLC will return to Pinocchio or introduce another classic story, saving that Dorothy tease for a full sequel. Regardless, it’s pretty clear Neowiz has something Oz-related in the works.

While you wait for the DLC, check out our other Lies of P coverage, including guides that will help you through one of the toughest Soulslikes ever made.

