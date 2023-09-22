Lies of P: Best builds for all playstyles

Lies of P is a Soulslike game that features a variety of different playstyles and builds to match. Here are the best builds to try in Lies of P to dominate this dark, puppet-infested universe.

A truth about Soulslike games that is often resisted by some players is that all builds are not made equal – and Lies of P is no exception. While every playstyle is valid in the game, there are simply some builds that are better and more effective than others. However, this can change as new builds are discovered and as the devs tweak, buff, and nerf various mechanics through updates and DLC.

Yet certain builds often rise to the top of the pile during every meta or version of the game. With that in mind, we’ve gone searching for the best builds in Lies of P and done our best to find one for every playstyle in the game, be you a strength, dexterity, or a hybrid style Soulslike player.

Neowiz Games, Round 8 Studio Lies of P is a dark Soulslike based on the story of Pinocchio.

Preparing your build

Lies of P offers three distinct paths at the start of the game, the Path of the Sweeper, Bastard, and Cricket, each favoring a different playstyle. For best results, select the one that suits you the most at the start before crafting the rest of the build.

Remember, you’ll be unable to make these builds right away when you start Lies of P, as you’ll need to unlock and find some of these weapons and other items during your journey. The good news is you can work towards the build from the start by following the right path and leaning into the stats, skills, and weapon types you’ll need later.

Therefore, you’ll not be at a disadvantage while you’re waiting to unlock the really top-tier gear. You’ll still have a powerful build even before you complete the ones below. There’s currently no established meta in Lies of P for the best builds, however, the ones below are still some of the best we’ve used and are certainly overpowered.

Best Motivity build in Lies of P

The best Motivity build (Strength) is one we’ve named the Electic Fate build. It’s tanky, but makes use of electric shock damage on top of pure strength. This ensures the build doesn’t fall into the classic trap that so many new Soulslike players make, creating a strength build purely out of power and health while neglecting the rest of the game’s offensive mechanics. Or, attempting to create a balanced strength build that results in an ineffective Jack of all trades, master of none.

To craft the Electric Fate build, select the Path of the Sweeper and prioritize your Motivity, Vigor, and Vitality to ensure you have enough strength, stamina, and health. You’ll also need to ensure Capacity is sufficiently leveled as we’re going to be equipping some heavy gear towards the end of this build. You can ignore Technique for this build, but we’d recommend putting a few points into Advanced to ensure your secondary offensive skills are optimized. After all, this is a build that uses strength, plus electricity to create a deadly combination of abilities.

You’ll be able to buy the Electric Chainsaw from the Wandering Merchant soon after killing the King of Puppets, but until then, use the Greatsword of Fate handle on any other weapons that allow you to make use of a Motivity build. Anything that gives your electric attacks a boost is also welcome while we wait for the Electic Chainsaw. Combine the two when you can for a legendary weapon that’ll fry and slice your enemies.

For your Legion Arm, use Fulminis to imbue your attacks with electricity. However, you can switch out to Aegis once you obtain the Electic Chainsaw. It depends on how much you want to lean on Advanced or electric attacks. The Chainsaw may be more than enough.

The endgame of this build should see you using the following gear:

Handle and Blade: Greatsword of Fate Handle with the Circular Electric Chainsaw Blade (along with the Motivity Crank)

Legion Arm: Fulminis, Aegis

Amulets: Nameless Carrier’s Amulet, Leaping Amulet (increasing max weight capacity and stamina)

P-Organs to prioritize: Increase Pulse Cells, Pulse Cell Recovery

Neowiz Games / Round 8 Studio Electric attacks are very powerful against most robotic enemies.

Best Technique build in Lies of P

For this build, which we’re calling the Tyrant Zapper, first, select the Path of the Bastard and get ready to go all out on speed and power, causing maximum damage before rolling out of harm’s way in what may be the perfect build for no-damage runs. You’ll not be able to unlock the Tyrant Murderer’s Dagger until late in the game. So, until you can unlock it, stick to the Wintry Rapier Handle and upgrade it as far as it’ll go.

You’ll unlock the Puppet String Legion Arm very early on, so you’ll be able to have the bare bones of this build ready soon after the first boss. The Puppet String Arm will mean you can pull enemies towards you, stun them, and control the flow of battle in ways that other Legion Arms don’t allow.

Focus your level-up stats on Technique, Capacity, and Vigor primarily. This will allow you to bounce around bosses with ease. You can completely ignore Motivity, but don’t forget to put a few points into Vitality and Advanced to make sure you’ve got enough stamina and that your electric attacks cause enemies some real damage. You’ll be the ideal combination of speed and power.

By the end of the game, have the following gear equipped:

Handle and Blade: Tyrant Murderer’s Dagger Handle with the Electric Coil Stick Head (along with the Technique Crank)

Legion Arm: Puppet String

Amulets: Dancing One’s Amulet, Iron Wall Amulet (increasing dodging ability and defense)

P-Organs to prioritize: Increase Stagger Duration, Enhance Fatal Attack ATK

Best Advanced build in Lies of P

For this build, we’re going to see a combination of the two above builds, but with more emphasis on electric damage. Of course, there are other elements to use in the game, such as Acid and Fire, but Electric attacks just seem the most useful and overpowered, so we’re doubling down on them. However, you can create this same build with other elemental attacks, just switching out the weapon and Legion Arm to something more acidic or fiery. Your boosts to the Advance skill and elemental attacks should still carry over.

We’re naming this build Electro Tyrant, as it makes use of classic Dexterity attacks, aka Technique along with vast amounts of elemental damage. So once again, select the Path of the Bastard as we’re crafting a classic Dex build in many ways. We’ll stick with the best Technique weapon, the Tyrant Murderer’s Dagger combined with the electric Coil Stick Head. However, if you feel this is too much electricity, you can switch out the Electric Coil Head for a blade more suited to Technique weapons, but the purpose of this build is to make a seriously OP Advance build.

To ensure you’ve got maximum electric power, go with Filminis as your Legion Arm, but also feel free to switch out to another if you feel you’re doing enough Advance damage. As for your stats, ignore Motivity, and primarily upgrade Advance, Technique, and Vigor, while making sure your Capacity and Vitality aren’t ignored. This build is essentially the closest thing Lies of P has to an elemental battle mage.

By the end of the game, have the following gear equipped:

Weapon: Tyrant Murderer’s Dagger Handle with the Electric Coil Stick Head (along with the Advance Crank)

Legion Arm: Fulminis

Amulets: Triumvirate Amulet, Transformation Amulet (Boosting Legion Arm abilities and Advance)

P-Organs to prioritize: Increase Stagger Duration, Enhance Fatal Attack ATK

Remember, you can always adapt these builds to suit your own style, simply using them as starting points for your own. For more Lies of P content, check out some of our below guides:

