Is Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC as Johnny Silverhand?

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is set to give players more of what they love about the RPG title. Even though the DLC is new content, will it see Johnny Silverhand and Keanu Reeves make a glorious return?

While there is obviously a lot of love for the likes of Panam and Judy, who can overlook Johnny Silverhand? The sunglasses-wearing, silver-armed frontman laced with charisma. His story unfolds in dramatic fashion in the OG game and the singer-turned-terrorist plays a big part in Cyberpunk 2077.

With the events of the game wrapped up, or so we thought, all eyes are now fixed on Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC. We know that we’re still going to be V and we also know that Idris Elba is arriving in Night City too, there are also questions about the role of Johnny Silverhand.

Has he sung his last song? Or will he effervesce in a breathtaking role once more?

CD Projekt Red

Is Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC?

Yes! Keanu Reeves is slipping into the rocking shoes of Johnny Silverhand for the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC expansion.

A bunch of new characters are arriving in Cyberpunk 2077. The likes of Songbird, Myers, and Hansen will be making their debut. Though, Cyberpunk 2077 originals will be pleased to see Keanu Reeves making a comeback.

During the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, there was an in-depth presentation for Phantom Liberty. Reeves hosted it saying: “Hi, I’m very excited to be returning as Johnny Silverhand in the upcoming expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 – Phantom Liberty.”

Only small details about his return have been revealed. We’ll likely learn more closer to release, and of course, when the DLC launches on September 26, 2023.

