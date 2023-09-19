Does Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty have New Game Plus?

Phantom Liberty, the highly anticipated expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, is almost here, and players are preparing to return to Night City and bring their A-game to the newly added Dogtown district. However, a question that remains is whether or not the game includes New Game Plus. Here’s all the info we have on it.

CD Projekt RED‘s (CDPR) upcoming Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 has the gaming community buzzing once more with anticipation. Since its rocky 2020 release, Cyberpunk 2077 has had a number of upgrades and adjustments, eventually realizing the potential many saw in it from the start.

Fans are gearing up for Phantom Liberty, the next chapter in the Night City saga, which will allow them to explore and leave their mark on a brand-new area called Dogtown.

While the expansion promises an experience like never before and introduces a bunch of new features arriving soon as well with the Update 2.0, one question still stands among players is whether the game will have a New Game Plus mode or not. Here’s everything we know about it.

CD Projekt RED The Cyberpunk 2077 base game did not consist of a new game plus mode.

Does Phantom Liberty have a New Game Plus mode?

No, a New Game Plus mode has not yet been announced for Phantom Liberty or Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.0. In addition, there was no New Game Plus (NG+) mode in the Cyberpunk 2077 base game upon release in 2020.

Players who restart the campaign will lose all progress made, including unlocks, perks, and other bonuses, from their previous game.

Moreover, a number of players have voiced concerns about an NG+ mode in the game, with several citing the original statement made by CDPR’s Level Design Acting Lead last year regarding how difficult it is to implement.

One of the stated reasons was that it would necessitate rebalancing the entire game, which involves modifying enemy skills, perk points, attributes, etc., which is a complicated process.

However, Cyberpunk 2077 players can use PC mods to obtain a Pseudo NG+ mode that allows them to transfer over weapons and attributes from a previous save point, as there has been no confirmation that such a mode will be included in either the expansion or Update 2.0.

So, there you have it – details about a New Game Plus mode in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

