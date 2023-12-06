Cyberpunk 2077 players discover famous ‘sad’ Keanu Reeves meme after update

Thanks to the 2.1 update adding a functioning metro system in Cyberpunk 2077, players have discovered the ‘sad’ Keanu Reeves meme featuring Johnny Silverhand.

Cyberpunk 2077 already plays host to several Keanu Reeves-related pop culture references. For example, there’s a John Wick reference about an assassin with a dog and Johnny’s mid-game montage features a Matrix-inspired red pill and blue pill choice.

Phantom Liberty packs in a few good ones, as well. Notably, players who deeply explore Dogtown may stumble across a hidden room that bears a lot in common with a scene from The Matrix.

Plus, there’s a ‘Breathtaking’ main game Trophy/Achievement for collecting all of Johnny Silverhand’s items. But the recent 2.1 update added a new Keanu-inspired wrinkle that fans are getting giddy about.

Cyberpunk’s final major update went live on December 5, introducing Night City’s long-awaited metro system. While riding the NCART train, a Redditor who goes by aks31 encountered a surprising moment involving Johnny Silverhand.

The character sits on a bench, a piece of (presumably imaginary) food in hand, all while a paper pigeon accompanies him. As the Redditor notes, this looks a lot like the ‘sad’ Keanu meme, wherein the actor is captured outside on a park bench, looking sad with food in hand and bird walking in front of him.

“They actually added the sad Keanu meme,” one person laughed in the comment thread. “Sad Keanu has now become Sad Johnny. I love this,” wrote another fan about what’s likely to become a new Cyberpunk 2077 meme.

Meanwhile, others are wondering what other Keanu Reeves secrets may be hiding in Cyberpunk’s 2.1 update. Added one such player, “Nice little Easter egg. I wonder how many more they included in that patch.”

If more references are to be found, eagle-eyed players will likely spot them sooner rather than later.