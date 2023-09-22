Cyberpunk 2077 players praise Johnny Silverhand improvements ‘before and after’ 2.0 update

Cyberpunk 2077 fans applaud the improvements to Johnny Silverhand’s character model in the newly released 2.0 update.

Cyberpunk 2077 has come a long way since its disastrous launch nearly three years ago in late 2020. Despite offering a compelling experience at its core, the RPG was plagued by technical issues and game-breaking bugs.

Updates such as 2022’s 1.5 patch significantly improved the CD Projekt Red opus by introducing next-gen enhancements and more. However, the studio billed its 2.0 update as the biggest of all. The 2.0 build completely reworks Cyberpunk 2077’s gameplay systems, with a perk overhaul, refined Cyberware, and redesigned police system.

Fans who’ve already returned to the streets of Night City have also noticed that Keanu Reeves’ character – Johnny Silverhand – received a fair few improvements of his own.

Cyberpunk 2077 fans applaud Johnny Silverhand changes in 2.0

Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update went live on September 21 and players were quick to give credit where credit is due. By all accounts, the game looks and plays better than ever.

Reddit user MovingxTarget specifically called attention to how much the character model for Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand has improved. In fact, it’s safe to say the 2.0 version of the rebellious rocker looks even more like the actor.

That much is evident when checking out the “before and after” screenshots the Redditor shared in the following post:

Johnny Silverhand’s facial features include finer details in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and, as one person in the Reddit thread noted: “Now he actually looks like Keanu Reeves and not Keanu Reeves based on memory.”

Others said they didn’t notice how many characters were lacking detail until 2.0 rolled out. One such comment reads: “I actually never realized a lot of these characters were missing detail. The lighting in the game was always pretty good for me but this is great.”

Apparently, other character models have been improved in the latest update as well. For instance, players claim that V’s friend Jackie now looks better in the intro sequences.

The new 2.0 update is out now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, just in time for the Phantom Liberty expansion to launch on September 26.