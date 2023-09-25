Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty allows players to respec their character, giving you the opportunity to experiment with different builds. So, here’s how you can respec in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has completely overhauled both the Relic Skills and Perks system, enabling players to go in-depth with their builds. From the flashy Bullet Time Ninja to the Hack & Slash Netrunner, there are so many different builds for players to master.

In fact, choosing just one can be rather tricky especially if you wish to try out the best Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty builds. After all, certain missions are better suited for certain playstyles.

So, whether you wish to try out a different build or wish to pick another Perk, here’s how you can respec in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

How to respec in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

CD Projekt RED

Respeccing in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is incredibly simple. In fact, when you boot up the game for the first time, you’ll automatically be allocated attribute and skill points. Fortunately, you can choose to completely refund them and make your own build.

In order to respec your character in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, follow the instructions outlined below:

Load up your Cyberpunk 2077 save file.

Open the character menu screen.

screen. Select the “ Reset Attributes ” button.

” button. Purchase any skills you wish to utilize.

Once you’ve done the above, you will no longer have the refund all option, instead you can individually refund your attribute points at any time during the game. So, feel free to experiment with different builds until you find a perfect playstyle for you.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about respeccing in Cybperunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Make sure you check out our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty page for all the latest news and updates.

