Cyberpunk 2077: Can you romance Idris Elba’s character in Phantom Liberty?

Idris Elba has confirmed whether or not players will be able to romance his Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty character, Solomon Reed.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion announcement came with a fair few surprises, chief among them being Idris Elba’s casting.

The beloved actor will play the role of Solomon Reed, a NUSA Federal Intelligence Agency operative whose history in Night City is as complex as it is interesting.

Understandably, CD Projekt Red continues to hold pertinent details about the character close to its chest. But it’s clear Elba’s Reed will end up working closely with the protagonist, V. Now Elba has offered an answer for those wondering just how close the pair will get over the course of the expansion.

Can V romance Idris Elba’s character in Cyberpunk 2077?

Unfortunately, the answer is a solid no. Players will not have the option to start a love affair with Solomon Reed in Phantom Liberty.

Idris Elba himself confirmed as much when responding to fan comments in an IGN video. One comment read, “If Idris isn’t a romance option, Imma…” The actor quickly set the record straight, telling viewers the following: “I’m not a romance option.” So much for wishful thinking.

Elba read and responded to the comment in question around the 2:00 mark in the video below:

Idris Elba may not be a romance character in Cyberpunk 2077’s upcoming expansion, but it’s obvious he’ll play a major part in the overarching narrative.

The most recent Phantom Liberty trailer sets up Solomon Reed’s character arc, as well as his relationship to the world of Night City.

Clearly, there’s still more to learn about the FIA agent. Players can expect to receive these answers and more when Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty drops on Tuesday, September 26 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.