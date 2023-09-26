Cyberpunk 2077 has unique reward for players who fail Phantom Liberty’s main quest

It’s possible to fail Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty’s main quest before it really begins, but while doing so locks you out of a lot of content, it does get you a special cutscene with Johnny Silverhand.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in the midst of a renaissance following its massive 2.0 update and the release of its first and only DLC, Phantom Liberty.

Phantom Liberty introduces a new storyline, an additional part of Night City called Dogtown, a new character played by Idris Elba, and more. However, players who aren’t careful could easily miss out on quite a bit of the expansion’s new content.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Still, even if you accidentally lock yourself out of Phantom Liberty’s questline early on, you’ll be rewarded with a special Johnny Silverhand scene.

Note, spoilers for Phantom Liberty’s introductory mission to follow.

Failing Phantom Liberty’s intro leads to a nice Johnny Silverhand moment

Twitter user SynthPotato shared that it’s possible to completely lose access to Phantom Liberty’s main story during its introduction.

In this opening quest, players are tasked with saving New United States of American President Rosalind Myers. Ignoring this goal or failing to complete it means you won’t be able to progress the DLC’s story any further.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

At this point, players will be treated to a cutscene where they wake up to see Johnny Silverhand standing in front of them. Johnny tells V they failed, but says “good f****** riddance” to President Myers. When asked what to do now, he says “Huh. We go on livin’, start by finding us a drink.”

Article continues after ad

While players won’t be able to continue the Phantom Liberty storyline, they can still explore Dogtown and other aspects of the DLC. The game also autosaves before this section, so it’s easy to go back and try it again.

Article continues after ad

This also isn’t the only way players are locking themselves out of Phantom Liberty’s quest. There’s another point where players can fail, though this one is pretty obvious.

The secret scene for failing the intro may not be worth missing out on pretty much all of Cyberpunk 2077’s new story content – especially after paying for the DLC – but it’s worth watching particularly for fans of Johnny Silverhand and Keanu Reeves.

Article continues after ad

If you enjoyed this, be sure to check out the rest of our Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty content, including the guides below:

Article continues after ad

Phantom Liberty file size for PC, Xbox & PS5 | How to defeat Chimera | All Phantom Liberty trophies | Best Cyberpunk 2077 builds for 2.0 update | How to get Thermal Katana | How to play Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC | Can you play Phantom Liberty without owning base game? | Should you finish Cyberpunk 2077 before Phantom Liberty? | Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty PC requirements | Best builds | All new weapons | How to claim Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Witcher rewards