Jet Set Radio reboot: Everything we know so far

A new Jet Set Radio game was announced at the 2023 Game Awards. Here’s everything we know about this sequel/reboot to the popular Sega series.

Along with Crazy Taxi, Streets of Rage, Shinobi, and Golden Axe, Sega is bringing back many of its classics with an announcement trailer revealing the rebooted franchises dropping at the Game Awards. A Jet Set Radio sequel or reboot was also among the game revealed and we also got to see a tantalizing snippet of gameplay that left long-time fans of the series wanting more.

Jet Set Radio was originally a game on the Dreamcast that saw a figure use inline skates to zoom around Tokyo spraying graffiti while avoiding the police and rival gangs. The game is a bit like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater fused with elements of GTA. The series also saw a sequel that was ported to the original Xbox but has been dormant ever since. Here’s everything we know about the next game in the series.

Sega Jet Set Radio gameplay already looks great fun.

No release date has been revealed for Jet Set Radio as of yet.

The only details we have so far came from the Power Surge trailer Sega released.

What platforms will Jet Set Radio be on?

As Jet Set Radio lacks a proper release window, it’s hard to predict what platforms the reboot will be released on at this stage.

Gameplay & setting

The new Jet Set Radio game looks a lot like the first in many ways, seemingly once again set in Tokyo and involving lots of cool moves, tagging, and exploration. We’re unsure at this stage if it’s a sequel to the series or a rebooted new beginning, as the latest game looks a lot like the original, just on modern hardware and built from the ground up.

The gameplay (from the small snippet we saw) also looks highly reminiscent of the original games, almost perfectly capturing the series’ fun and irreverent vibes. We look forward to sharing more information about the game as Sega reveals it.

That’s all we know about Jet Set Radio reboot for now. For more of the biggest upcoming releases, check out these guides below:

