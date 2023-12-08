Gaming

Sega Power Surge trailer reveals new games for Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, more

Ethan Dean
sega logo on black background header imageSEGA

Sega really said no to just one reveal at The Game Awards 2023. The Sega Power Surge trailer showed off new games in five classic franchises.

The silence from Sega was finally broken at The Game Awards 2023 in a massive way. They showed off something they call Sega Power Surge which revealed five new games coming to fan-favorite franchises.

Games included in the Power Surge trailer included a new entry for the Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, Golden Axe, and Streets of Rage line-ups.

You can check out brief snippets of all these upcoming titles in the Sega Power Surge trailer below:

This article is currently being updated with more information.

About The Author

Ethan Dean

Ethan Dean is a Staff Writer on the Australian Dexerto team. He graduated from RMIT with a Bachelors Degree in Journalism and has been freelance writing in the gaming space ever since. His favorite game is the third-person, open world flavor of the month and when he doesn't have a controller in his hands, there's a paintbrush in them. He's a self-described Warhammer nerd and a casual DnD player too. You can contact Ethan at ethan.dean@dexerto.com