Sega Power Surge trailer reveals new games for Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, more

Sega really said no to just one reveal at The Game Awards 2023. The Sega Power Surge trailer showed off new games in five classic franchises.

The silence from Sega was finally broken at The Game Awards 2023 in a massive way. They showed off something they call Sega Power Surge which revealed five new games coming to fan-favorite franchises.

Games included in the Power Surge trailer included a new entry for the Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, Golden Axe, and Streets of Rage line-ups.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

You can check out brief snippets of all these upcoming titles in the Sega Power Surge trailer below:

Article continues after ad

This article is currently being updated with more information.