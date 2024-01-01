Streets of Rage: Revolution – Setting, gameplay & everything we know

Streets of Rage: Revolution was announced at the 2023 Game Awards. Here’s everything we know about this sequel/spin-off to the popular beat ’em up series.

After the success of Streets of Rage 4, many fans of Sega’s classic retro beat ’em up series have been wondering what will be next for the franchise, and with Streets of Rage: Revolution being announced at the Game Awards, we find ourselves left with more questions than answers. However, what we do know is that a new Streets of Rage game is in development and we’ve caught our first fleeting glimpse of what it will look like.

Below, we’ll gather every snippet of information about the next entry in the Streets of Rage series to understand what we can expect from this mysterious next game. Streets of Rage: Revolution isn’t named Streets of Rage 5, which implies it could be more of a spin-off than a sequel. Or it could simply make more sense for the series to evolve into something new, as the name ‘Revolution’ implies. Either way, we expect we’ll be beating up legions of Syndicate goons once again.

Contents

Sega Streets of Rage: Revolution could even be a reboot.

No release date has been revealed for Streets of Rage: Revolution as of yet.

The only details we have so far came from the Power Surge trailer Sega released.

What platforms will Streets of Rage: Revolution be on?

As we’re unsure of a release window, it’s hard to predict what systems Streets of Rage: Revolution will be released on at this stage.

Gameplay & setting

Streets of Rage: Revolution looks a lot like the older Streets of Rage games but with one key difference, it’ll be in 3D. Previous games in the series have been traditional side-scrolling beat ’em ups, including SoF4, which kept its retro feel to closely replicate the gameplay of the original trilogy.

As Revolution is making the jump to 3D, this represents a huge step for the franchise. While some purists may believe Streets of Rage could lose its identity by jumping to 3D, if the game manages to keep its arcade game feel then the transition could work well.

In terms of setting, Revolution looks to be set in a city infested by thugs once again, and players will control one of the “ex-officers” in an attempt to stop them. In the game’s story, the original three playable characters, Axel, Blaze, and Adam are all former police officers (with Adam returning to the force), so this implies they could be the characters on offer this time around.

That's all we know about Streets of Rage: Revolution for now.

