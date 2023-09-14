How to give Villagers a sugar rush in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Completing duties for the Haunted Holiday Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley requires players to solve some riddles. Here’s how to “Give different Villagers a sugar rush.”

Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s latest Star Path makes completing its duties a little more challenging, as Haunted Holiday’s tasks are written in riddles.

With rewards based on The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Haunted Mansion, and Pirates of the Caribbean, players who enjoy this spooky season will definitely want to earn as many Lollipop Tokens as possible. However, the solutions to these are not always obvious, such as one that asks players to give a favorite gift to an “exceptionally unexceptional Villager.”

Another one that players may be confused by is “Give different Villagers a sugar rush.” After all, there was a “sugar rush” task during last Halloween’s event, and the game Vanillope comes from in Wreck-It-Ralph is also called Sugar Rush.

Here’s what “Give different Villagers a sugar rush” means in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Haunted Halloween Star Path.

How to give Villagers a sugar rush in Dreamlight Valley

Fortunately, while the task may sound confusing, the solution is simple. To give Villagers a sugar rush, you need to give them Candy. Other sweets just won’t have the same effect as old-fashioned Halloween candy.

All you need to make Candy is one of any sweet, either Sugarcane, Vanilla, or Cocoa Beans. Just bring some to a cooking station with some coal, and you’ll be able to make this one-star dessert.

Once you have Candy, simply bring it to as many Villagers as the task requests to complete the duty.

