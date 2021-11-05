Lost Ark Powerpass: What is it, how to get & use it

Lost Ark‘s Powerpass may sound pretty complicated, however in reality it’s a pretty straightforward concept. Here’s a rundown of what it is, how to get it and, in turn, use it.

As Amazon Games’ MMOARPG Lost Ark finally hits Western screens, avid adventurers are flocking to the shores of Arkesia in order to see what all of the hype is about.

A smash hit in South Korea, the innovative take on the classic MMO has certainly captured the imagination of fans around the globe, including the likes of Twitch star Asmongold.

When you get your chance to dive into the game, though, you’ll encounter the Powerpass, a concept that has largely baffled first-time players. So, here’s a quick explanation of Lost Ark’s Powerpass, as well as how to use it.

Lost Ark Powerpass: What is it?

In short, the Powerpass is a boost that allows players to automatically level a character to 50. Only one will be provided in the beta.

While the in-game description is pretty bare-bones, a breakdown of the item on the title’s official Steam notes that the Powerpass “is to aid fast progression for alt characters so that the users can enjoy the contents with the various classes.”

How to get a Powerpass in Lost Ark

If you’re looking to experiment with all of Arkium’s different heroes, the Powerpass will be your best friend. Just how do you get one, though?

You must complete the Main Quest (Ealyn’s Gift.) Check your in-game mail. You will now have a Powerpass, which can be used by a new character.

How to use Lost Ark’s Powerpass

Once you’ve obtained this elusive item you’ll obviously want to make full use of it. In order to do so:

Select the character you want to boost. Click the yellow button in the bottom left corner. Use your Powerpass. You will then have to complete the “Adventurer’s Path” quest, which encompasses levels 10 – 15. Completing this will equip your character with all of the gear needed for the Vern content.

So that’s everything you need to know about Lost Ark’s Powerpass! Looking to decimate dungeons in style? Be sure to check out our Lost Ark main page for all of the latest news.