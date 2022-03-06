Lost Ark topples League of Legends, GTA V as most popular Twitch game

Lost Ark toppled League of Legends and GTA V in Twitch viewership in February 2022 despite releasing in the second week of the month, making its massive launch even more impressive.

Lost Ark’s record-breaking launch was the second-best in Twitch’s history, even helping star streamers like Asmongold break their own records too.

However, much like New World, there was some concern its numbers would drop after the hype died down. That proved to not be the case.

Lost Ark continued to shine throughout February, raking in millions of hours watched and hundreds of thousands of viewers — beating some powerhouses in the process as it topped the Twitch charts.

Advertisement

According to SullyGnome, Twitch viewers watched Lost Ark for 146 million hours in February. It was streamed for 2.3 million hours, with an average of 220,000 viewers across all streams and a peak of 1.3 million viewers.

For comparison, it racked up 10 million more hours watched than League of Legends and 15 million more hours than GTA RP. The average number of viewers was only 20,000 more, but peak viewership was double and triple that of the other titans respectively.

Read More: Lost Ark March update early patch notes

The most surprising factor, though, is that it’d only been out for three weeks and already toppled some of the giants. New World didn’t even come close to doing that when it launched towards the end of September 2021.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see whether it can do it again in March — especially as Elden Ring climbs up the charts. The new FromSoftware title has eclipsed everything on Twitch, including League of Legends, GTA RP, and even Just Chatting.

Still, that’s about as good as it gets for a launch in terms of viewership. Plenty of big-name streamers are hooked, too, including Shroud, who revealed the staggering amount of money he’s already spent on the game.