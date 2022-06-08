How many people play World of Warcraft? WoW player count & population tracker (2022)

World of Warcraft remains the most popular MMORPG in the world, but just how many people play WoW? Here’s a rundown of the current player count and population.

As World of Warcraft continues to grow in the wake of WoW Dragonflight‘s official announcement, the shores of Azeroth are open for business and booming in popularity.

While once the premier MMORPG, there are a whole collection of competitors waiting in the wings to snatch the title. With Guild Wars 2’s population on the rise, and FFXIV continuing to attract players from far and wide, where does WoW sit in the tier list?

Here’s a full rundown of how many people play World of Warcraft in 2022, with a list of the game‘s monthly and daily populations.

How many people play World of Warcraft: Monthly count

For May 2022, it’s estimated that an average of 1,134,721 players logged in to continue their World of Warcraft adventures, likely a result of Dragonflight and Wrath of the Lich King Classic‘s announcements.

It’s worth bearing in mind that this information is comprised of “estimations based on subscriber numbers and online sentiment,” therefore is purely an estimation. Player counts for the game haven’t been officially released outside of Activision Blizzard’s quarterly earnings calls.

How many people play WoW: Daily count

Data from the past 30 days (May 10, 2022 to June 8, 2022) indicate that the peak log-ins in one day were 2,267,266 on June 1.

This is likely a result of patch 9.2.5, which dropped on May 31 and added the highly anticipated cross-faction instances.

World of Warcraft population compared to competitors

In comparison to its fellow MMOs, World of Warcraft still proves to be the most popular by a landslide. Not a single competitor comes anywhere near WoW’s total player count, which is effectively 120 million.

MMORPG Total Players (millions) World of Warcraft 119.34 Guild Wars 2 16.53 Final Fantasy XIV Online 38.8 New World 14.38

Is WoW a dead game?

It’s no secret that WoW has been on the decline since Shadowlands, but these statistics prove it is far from dead. Indeed, it remains well ahead of competitors despite comparisons to FFXIV and Lost Ark.

With Wrath of the Lich King Classic pegged for a 2022 release, and WoW Dragonflight promising to go back to the roots of Warcraft and move away from cosmic threats (and, more importantly, Sylvanas Windrunner) all eyes are on the future and there’s a buzz surrounding the game once again.

So that’s a rundown of how many people play World of Warcraft in 2022, and an analysis of whether or not WoW is a dead game.

Looking to dive back into Azeroth ahead of the new expansion? Be sure to check out our other WoW guides:

