Lost Ark Chaotic Chuo boss: Location, spawn rate & how to beat

The Chaotic Chuo is one of Lost Ark‘s most fearsome Field Bosses, but where is its spawn location, and just how do you beat it? Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know.

Amid the emerald pastures and glistening salt plains of Lost Ark‘s spectacular Arkesia lurk a whole plethora of fearsome foes just looking to take a chunk out of your hero or heroine.

One of these is the Chaotic Chuo, a Chinese-inspired lion with a taste for human blood. Lurking in the bowels of Smilegate’s sprawling universe and waiting for an opportunity to pounce, defeating this monsterous Field Boss can net you a wealth of treasures.

Advertisement

So, here’s where to find Lost Ark’s Chaotic Chuo and beat it at its own game – but be prepared for a fight, because it doesn’t go down easy.

Contents

Lost Ark Chaotic Chuo: Location & spawn rate

The Chaotic Chuo can be found in the Spring of Echoes at Melody Forest (Annika) as part of a limited-time Raid event.

This event rotates every two to three days, with the boss having a massive respawn time between defeats.

Why is the Chaotic Chuo invulnerable?

In order to take on the Chaotic Chuo in the first place, you’ll need to make sure that your item level is high enough.

Some players claim you need to have an item level higher than 380, but this hasn’t been confirmed. You also need to defeat the regular Chuo in order to fight it.

Advertisement

Until you’ve sorted these prerequisites, the boss will remain invulnerable and your character will not be able to attack it.

How to beat Chaotic Chuo in Lost Ark

As the creature’s description says, the Chaotic Chuo is simply the demonic iteration of the age-old guardian after it was consumed by the dark energy it sought to protect Arkesia from. Hiding itself away from the world in order to protect it, the Field Boss likely incorporates the abilities of the original Chuo but with an ominous twist.

Below are the abilities for the original Chuo, which will be updated to reflect its Chaotic version as more of Arkesia’s heroes take on its tainted alter ego:

Advertisement

The Chuo will rear up and create purple portals on the ground, which explode when he returns to all fours. Avoid them or you will take huge amounts of damage

The Chuo will jump, dropping down whilst dealing moderate damage and pushing players away.

The Chuo charges up, throwing out six energy balls that deal moderate damage.

The Chuo charges up, dealing three separate AoE attacks in three progressive rings. If you are caught in a ring, you will be pushed into the next one, dealing constant damage.

The Chuo jumps away, then pushes spikes up from the ground, instantly killing anyone close to him.

The Chuo creates a conical area in front of him, breathing an energy blast at players.

A straight line will appear in front of the Chuo, which it will then charge in line with, doing damage to anything in its.

Chaotic Chuo rewards

Defeating the Chaotic Chuo will net you an Adventurer’s Tome Reward and objective, as well as a collection of high-level items. One of these is guaranteed to be of Epic rarity.

So that’s everything you need to know about the Chaotic Chuo in Lost Ark. Looking to stay one step ahead of the competition? Be sure to check out our dedicated guides:

How to add friends & change channels | How to use the Powerpass | Providence Stones guide | Can you change gender in Lost Ark? | Identity Skills guide | How to make a guild | Mokoko Seeds guide | How to change mouse controls | Pirate Coins guide