Lost Ark is a game defined by its customization, but just how do you change your mouse controls and keybind settings? Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know.

While Smilegate RPG’s Lost Ark is designed to be a crossover of the conventional MMORPG and ARPG dungeon crawler, its controls can be pretty baffling for first-time players.

Instead of numerical keybinds you have alphabetical ones, seemingly random letters are associated with each menu, and the standard mouse layout has left many out in the cold.

Thankfully, just as with character creation, there is a whole slew of different options that will allow you to customize your input settings so that they fall in line with your natural playstyle. Here’s how to change mouse controls in Lost Ark, as well as your all-important keybinds.

Advertisement

How to change mouse controls in Lost Ark

Changing your mouse controls in Lost Ark is relatively easy, meaning that you can try out one input method and, if you aren’t vibing, change to another.

Before you start playing for the first time you will be offered multiple different setups, including whether you attack with right or left click, and your keyboard layout. If you’ve selected one and still aren’t completely happy, though, you’ll need to jump into the game and go from there.

In order to change your keybinds and mouse controls:

Hit the ‘Escape (Esc)‘ button Click ‘Settings‘ from the pop up menu (denoted by a cog) From here, choose the ‘Hotkeys‘ menu Then, you’ll want to click ‘Basic Controls‘ (see image below) Check or uncheck ‘Attack with Right Click’ depending on your preference

You can also change your keybinds from this menu, so if you’re looking for a fully custom setup be sure to spend some time tinkering away.

Advertisement

So that’s how to change your mouse controls in Lost Ark, as well as your keybinds if you’re feeling like the defaults need a shake-up.

Looking for more Lost Ark guides to help you on your travels? Be sure to check out our other Lost Ark guides:

How to add friends & change channels | How to use the Powerpass | Providence Stones guide | Can you change gender in Lost Ark? | Identity Skills guide | How to make a guild | Mokoko Seeds guide