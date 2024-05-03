How many people play Gray Zone Warfare? Player count in 2024

Gray Zone Warfare has been released to much hype despite being in early access, but exactly how many people are playing so far? Here is everything you need to know about the game’s player count.

Gray Zone Warfare arrived in early access to much fanfare as it became one of Steam’s best-selling games, despite the many performance issues players have been reporting.

But with patches being released to remedy the problem, the Escape From Tarkov rival is still attracting players. But how many exactly?

Here is everything you need to know about its peak player count and concurrents.

How many people are playing Gray Zone Warfare?

As of writing on May 2, Gray Zone Warfare has 53,897 concurrent players according to Steamdb. This makes it the 20th most-played game on Steam currently.

Gray Zone Warfare’s peak player count is 66,944 — which was recorded hours after its release on Steam on April 30.

Naturally, Gray Zone Warfare hasn’t topped the likes of Counter-Strike 2, Apex Legends, or Dota 2, but it’s still early days for the game as it has only been a week since its release.

Despite the player numbers not being groundbreaking, it is a roaring success for Madfinger Games as they also announced that the game has sold 400,000 copies as of May 2, all while still in early access.

As Gray Zone continues to make sales through its initial weeks, its player counts and peaks will most likely rise. We will be sure to keep you updated here when it eventually does.