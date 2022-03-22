How many people play New World? New World Player count tracker (2022)

Amazon Games’ first foray into the MMO genre has maintained a steady momentum despite some of its initial issues, as reflected by an impressive daily and total New World player count. So, how many people play New World in May 2022?

Since its release back in 2021, New World has given fans of the genre a lot to love, despite its fair share of problems. Featuring realistic graphics, beautiful scenery, and unique wars, there’s lots of content to sink your teeth into.

But, with the boom and bust start, how many people are currently playing New World in May 2022?

Contents

How many people play New World? (May 2022)

According to MMO Populations, New World has around 14.5 million registered players. However, most have moved on since the average number of concurrent players on a daily basis has fallen to a mere 20,000.

Advertisement

Read More: New World Heart of Madness early patch notes

As the data suggests, New World has lost a considerable amount of players since its peak. However, there’s no telling what Amazon Games has up its sleeve in 2022. The company will undoubtedly try to win them back.

New World player count vs. other MMOs

If you’re interested to see how New World’s daily player count compares to other titles in the genre, we’ve compiled the data right here, courtesy of MMO Populations. However, keeping in mind that all the figures below are estimates:

World of Warcraft: 1.13 m

1.13 m Destiny 2: 381k

381k Final Fantasy XIV: 1.1m

1.1m Guild Wars 2: 311k

311k RuneScape: 155k

155k Old School RuneScape: 664k

664k EVE Online: 86k

We will continue to update this article to reflect player data each month, so make sure and stay tuned on how many players are logging into New World each day.

Advertisement

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about New World’s player count in May 2022.

In the meantime, make sure to check out our other player count guides below:

Battlefield V player count | How many people play Battlefield 2042? | How many people play Overwatch? | How many people play Valorant? | How many people play Apex Legends? | New World player count | Guild Wars 2 player count | Roblox player count