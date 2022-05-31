How many people play V Rising? Player count & population tracker

V Rising has taken the world by storm with its mix of Diablo-esque combat and Valheim-style survival mechanics, but just how many people actually play it? Here’s a rundown of the current population.

A dark, dreary world inspired by classical horror, V Rising expertly blends Diablo-style ARPG combat with traditional survival game tropes to create a truly unique experience that you’ll want to sink your teeth into.

Having taken the world by storm, slinking out of the shadows alongside the likes of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt to prove that vampires are still cool, over a million players have taken to the moonlit pastures of Vardoran in search of easy prey.

But just how many people play V Rising? Here’s a rundown of the game‘s player count.

How many people play V Rising?

In their May 30 developer blog, Stunlock announced that over one million people had bought V Rising, noting an all-time peak of 150k players.

This directly mirrors SteamCharts, which claims that the game’s peak population since release has been 150,645.

It also sits at the top of Steam’s Global Top Sellers list, beating out now-iconic titles like Elden Ring for the weeks beginning 26 and 23 May respectively.

So that’s how many people play V Rising, as well as a current player count. As the game continues to grow exponentially, we’ll be sure to keep this page updated.

