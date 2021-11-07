How to add friends in Lost Ark & change channels

Wondering how to add friends in Lost Ark? Here’s a rundown of how to play with your fellow warriors and ensure you’re on the same game channel.

As Amazon Games’ MMOARPG, Lost Ark, arrives in beta form in the West, players have been exploring all of Arkium’s nooks and crannies in an attempt to uncover its secrets.

Despite its stunning new vistas and innovative classes, there’s one thing that rings true for any MMO: you get by with a little help from your friends.

So, if you’re wondering how to add friends in Lost Ark and slay the universe‘s foes in style, here’s everything you need to know to make sure your adventure goes as smoothly as possible.

How to add friends in Lost Ark

Thankfully, adding friends in Lost Ark isn’t as difficult as uncovering the sacred relic itself.

While you can add friends when they’re doing the tutorial mission, we advise adding them once you get to Prideholme as this is the first area that allows you to meet up with other players.

In order to call in the cavalry:

Select the “Community” tab (the speech bubble icon) at the bottom left of the screen. Choose friends from the menu. This is keybound to U to make things a little smoother. Click the ‘friend request’ button. Type in your friend’s in-game name. Wait for them to accept!

How to form a party

Of course, what’s the point in adding some of Arkium’s fiercest warriors if you can’t decimate the world’s terrifying creatures together? In order to add a friend to your party, simply right click their name, and then ‘invite to party.’

Their name and health bar will then be visible on the left hand side of your screen, and they will also be visible on your minimap. Importantly, some missions can only be undertaken solo, but your partner in crime will remain in your party and meet you on the other side.

How to change game channels in Lost Ark

Once you’ve added your friends, you may notice that they seem to phase in and out of your game. This is caused by them being on a different game channel.

While you’ll need to change this every time you move to a different area, thankfully once it’s in your head it becomes second nature.

In order to change game channels in Lost Ark:

Go to the ‘Game Channel‘ menu above the mini map (see image below.) Select the same channel as your friend (this is shown next to their health bar.) If your friend’s channel is full, you’ll need to migrate to another one. Now, you should be able to play alongside your party member.

