Guilds are an important aspect of Lost Ark, especially for players who are looking to create a community, so how do you make one for yourself?

While MMORPGs can certainly be enjoyed solo, a lot of the content is often designed with groups of players in mind – and that’s definitely the case in Lost Ark.

Of course, not everyone has a huge set of friends adventuring through Arkesia, so a lot of players opt to create a Guild with the goal to build a community.

Although this can be a slow process at first, it has the potential to enhance your Lost Ark gameplay experience massively, and allow you to complete challenging content with your fellow Guild members.

But how do you create a Guild, and does it cost a lot of currency to make one? Well, luckily we’ve got all the answers you need to start growing a new community in Lost Ark.

How much does it cost to create a Guild in Lost Ark?

Luckily, starting your very own Guild in Lost Ark isn’t particularly expensive and will only require you to save up 2,000 silver.

This amount can be obtained by completing a few basic quests so that means you can establish a Guild relatively early on into your adventure through Arkesia.

How to create a Guild in Lost Ark

In order to create a guild in Lost Ark, you’ll need to reach the first town in the main storyline (Prideholm) and save up a total of 2,000 silver as mentioned above.

After that, the process is incredibly simple, so follow our step by step guide below:

Navigate to the ‘Community‘ tab located in the bottom right corner of your screen Click on ‘Guild‘ from the menu of options Head over to the ‘Create‘ tab Choose your Guild name Then type up a brief description of your Guild Finally, hit the create button and you’re officially a Guildmaster!

Of course, now your Guild has been created, the real fun begins and it’s time to start building up a community and completing Guild quests for rewards.

Keep in mind, a Guild is limited to 30 members total, but if you need more space it might be a good idea to split your community into two separate groups under the same banner.

So, there you have it, that’s exactly how to create your own Guild in Lost Ark. Looking to become Arkesia’s next champion? Check out our Lost Ark guides:

