How many people play MultiVersus? Player count tracker: 2022

James Busby . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Wondering how many people play MultiVersus? Well, our player count tracker will give you the latest insights into the game’s current player count.

Now that MultiVersus has released its open beta, many players have joined in on the action of the Smash Bros-style brawler. With the game also being free to play across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows – MultiVersus has received a lot of attention.

This is particularly exciting given the title features full crossplay and cross-progression support across all launch platforms. So, if you’re curious to know how many people currently play MultiVersus or just wish to see how popular the open beta is proving, then our player count hub has you covered.

MultiVersus player count tracker

Player First Games MultiVersus has proven incredibly popular.

As of writing, MultiVersus’ player count currently sits at 46,966 on the Steam version of the game. These figures obviously don’t take into account those playing on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X.

It’s also important to note, that these figures are also from the MultiVersus open beta and not the full launch of the game. As result, these figures will likely be much higher with the final release of the game.

Having such a high player count is particularly exciting for fighting game fans, especially since crossplay will ensure that there’s always a healthy community no matter what platform you’re playing from. So, those looking to download and play MultiVersus will have no trouble finding any matches.

Make sure you bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest MultiVersus player count stats. Be sure to check out our other MultiVersus articles for all the latest info and guides.

MultiVersus server status | MultiVersus Founder’s Pack | All confirmed MultiVersus characters | How to get MultiVersus early access Twitch drops | MultiVersus patch 0.1 notes