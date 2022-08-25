Dragon Raja codes (August 2022): How to get free gold, pet gifts, enhance packs & more

Dragon Raja comes with hours of gameplay and tons of useful codes to help get you started, here are all the available codes.

Dragon Raja is an MMO that combines the style of anime with open-world multiplayer. However, starting up in the game can be a little overwhelming. To progress and succeed in this game you’ll need to gain gold, items, and skill. Thankfully, with a few good codes, two out of the three will be solved.

The codes will eventually expire so it’s important to be quick when they’re active. However, this will be a constantly evolving chart of active codes so be sure to check back regularly.

Here are all of the currently active codes in Dragon Raja as of August 2022.

Archosaur Games Put the codes in carefully as they are case-sensitive.

Active Codes Rewards DR777 Carn. S. Cmd Set: 50 Secret Command DR333 Video Pack: 100,000 gold, one Evolution Stone, three Secret Command, and five Amethyst Potions UQVNXUB Enhance Pack: 100,000 gold, one Flame of Underworld, two Stabilized Crystals, five Eternal Flames, and ten Stabilized Shards EPRGSDA Enhance Pack: 100,000 gold, one Flame of Underworld, two Stabilized Crystals, five Eternal Flames, and ten Stabilized Shards URUQTDB Enhance Pack: 100,000 gold, one Flame of Underworld, two Stabilized Crystals, five Eternal Flames, and ten Stabilized Shards UEJUCBC Ally Gift: 20,000 gold, ten Turquoise Potions, five Sapphire Potions, and five Request Orders TZFNHRJ Ally Gift: 20,000 gold, ten Turquoise Potions, five Sapphire potions, and five Request Orders TYPSDLR Pet Gift: 100,000 gold, one Direction Gene, five Evolution Genes, and two Special Nutrients UCBGKPK Pet Gift: 100,000 gold, one Direction Gene x1, five Evolution Genes, and two Special Nutrients FCVTGKN Pet Gift: 100,000 gold, one Direction Gene x1, five Evolution Genes, and two Special Nutrients ESWUGTF Pet Gift: 100,000 gold, one Direction Gene x1, five Evolution Genes, and two Special Nutrients TUEWEAY Dye Pack: 100 Diamonds, six Paint Cards, eight Polishing Dyes, and eight Color Calibrants EMVVJAU Dye Pack: 100 Diamonds, six Paint Cards, eight Polishing Dyes, and eight Color Calibrants ELPJUYJ Dye Pack: 100 Diamonds, six Paint Cards, eight Polishing Dyes, and eight Color Calibrants EJRWWVR Dye Pack: 100 Diamonds, six Paint Cards, eight Polishing Dyes, and eight Color Calibrants ENZQUST Motor Gift: 60,000 gold, five Refined Refit Parts, three Energy Crystal, one Paint Can, and one Evolution Stone EHHSEWX Motor Gift: 60,000 gold, five Refined Refit Parts, three Energy Crystal, one Paint Can, and one Evolution Stone EKCPHMG EX Gift: 60,000 gold, three EX Catalyst, EX Catalyst β x1, and three level-two Elemental Gem EFWLNDD Pre-register Pack: two Dragon Raja Pioneer, one Shooting Star, one Primary Motor Refit Plan, one Transmission, ten Fine Refit Part, six Clawer Coin, three Secret Command, and one Gold Knight Key

Expired Dragon Raja codes

Thankfully, the Dragon Raja codes last a long time before expiring. However, whenever one does expire, it will end up here, so check back regularly.

Expired Codes Reward UCBGKPK Pet Gift: 100,000 gold, one Direction Gene, five Evolution Genes, and two Special Nutrients

How to Redeem Dragon Raja Codes

Archosaur Games Head to the Dragon Raja character menu to put in the codes.

Redeeming Dragon Raja codes are relatively simple to do, as long as you know where to look. It’s also worth mentioning that the codes are case sensitive so will need to be written in capital letters.

Here’s how to redeem codes in Dragon Raja:

Once you’re in the game, look to your right for the plus sign. Click the plus sign then press settings. Make sure you’re under the basic tab then press CDKey on the bottom right. Enter the code and press confirm. Exit the menu and collect your rewards through the mail.

What are codes in Dragon Raja used for?

Codes in Dragon Raja are used for a plethora of things. They can help you become stronger, richer, or just give you a little boost when you start the game for the first time.

Since they’re relatively easy to do and last a long time, it’s always worth putting in a few codes for some free items.

Those are all the codes currently available in Dragon Raja. However, more will be added when they become available so be sure to check back.

