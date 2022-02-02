Idle Heroes Codes (2022) – How to get free Diamonds, Scrolls and more

When redeemed, Idle Heroes Codes can provide you with many in-game items such as Diamonds, Scrolls, Gems, Heroic Summons, and more. Here are a variety of codes for Idle Heroes in February 2022, as well as codes that have also expired.

Idle Heroes, a mobile game developed by DH Games and available on both IOS and Android, has slowly become one of the best role-playing games on the market. As with many games of the sort, redeemable codes containing rewards are often offered to players.

With that said, we’ve compiled a list of every available code in Idle Heroes to aid your in-game experience.

Idle Heroes codes (February 2022)

Below, we’ve listed all of the codes that players can redeem in February 2022. We’ve tested these all in-game and confirmed them to be currently working as of February 1, 2022.

Code Reward HAPPY2022CNY 1000 Gems and 10 Scrolls NEWYEAR2022 1000 Gems and 10 Scrolls 2022HAPPYCNY 1000 Gems and 10 Scrolls 2022NEWYEARIH 1000 Gems and 10 Scrolls IH777 50 Summon Scroll (new players)

How to redeem codes

The process of redeeming codes in Idle Heroes is quite simple. All you have to do is follow some basic steps, and rewards will be made available to you.

Open Idle Heroes, then go to the ‘Cool Events’ menu Go to the ‘Exchange Gifts’ tab Once in this tab, enter any of the above codes and click ‘exchange code’ Then, head over to your in-game mailbox and collect your reward And that’s it!

All expired codes in 2022

Below, you can find all of the expired codes in Idle Heroes, along with the rewards they previously came with:

Code Reward XMAS2021IH 1225 Gems, 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls ASPEN2021IH 1000 Gems and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls IHNOV2021 1000 Gems and 10 Heroic Summon Scrolls autumn2021 7 Heroic Summon Scrolls and 700 Gems IHOCT2021 5 Heroic Summon Scrolls and 500 Gems SUMMER Diamonds x500, Heroic Summon Scrolls x5 SUMMERPARTY Diamonds x500, Heroic Summon Scrolls x5 IHSEPT2021 Diamonds x1000, Heroic Summons Scrolls x10 IHAUG2021

500 Gems, and 5 Heroic Summon Scrolls

What are Idle Heroes codes used for?

As mentioned above, these codes can assist players in their in-game adventures. They provide players with many useful items such and Gems, which can be useful in the marketplace, casino and arena, as well as Scrolls, which can be used for Heroic Summons.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about codes for Idle Heroes in February 2022.

