Gems are the key to acquiring powerful elements in Roblox’s Elemental Dungeons, and they are up for the taking with redeemable codes.

The harder dungeons in the later part of Elemental Dungeons have some of the best loot. However, you will need advanced gear and powerful elements to raid them, and the best way to get the necessary tools is through Gems.

So use these codes to grab all the gems before they expire.

Working Elemental Dungeons codes list

NUWUPDAIT – Free 300 Gems (New)

– Free 300 Gems (New) EASTER2024 – Free 100 Gems (New)

– Free 100 Gems (New) RefundSP – Free Skill Points Refund

– Free Skill Points Refund CLOUDDUNGEON – Free 100 Gems

– Free 100 Gems CURSEDEVENT – Free 100 Gems

– Free 100 Gems THISCODEISVERYSHORTHEHEEHE – Free 100 Gems

– Free 100 Gems SORRY:( – Free 150 Gems

– Free 150 Gems SORRYDELAYS2 – Free 200 Gems

– Free 200 Gems CALMDOWNTANGERINES – Free 35 Gems

– Free 35 Gems SORRYDELAYS:( – Free 50 Gems

– Free 50 Gems SubToToadBoiGaming – Free 35 Gems

– Free 35 Gems BETA – Free 60 Gems

There are 12 available codes that we’ve checked in-game to be active as of July 17, 2024.

How to redeem codes

Once you’re in the game, redeeming codes requires a few simple steps. However, you’ll have to complete the first dungeon if you’re new.

Tap the Shop button on the left side of the screen once you’re in the hub.

button on the left side of the screen once you’re in the hub. Click on the Codes tab as shown in the image below.

Malt Games / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

Now, type or paste the code in the ‘ Type Code Here ’ box.

’ box. Hit Redeem to get your free rewards.

Make sure you’re entering them in the same case as shown above because they are case-sensitive. Meaning, that if you input ‘NUWUPDAIT’ as ‘Nuwupdait’, it will not work.

List of expired codes

A(dnd893k

UPDATEHYPEGIFT

XMAS

UPD4

SORRYDELAYS3

100MVISITSTHANKS

What are Elemental Dungeons codes used for?

Elemental Dungeons codes are used to get Gems, which can be traded to summon elemental powers. Apart from codes, you can get the Gems by completing quests or by spending Robux.

Malt Games / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

The elemental powers are divided into four rarities: Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic. With these powers, you can unlock devastating attacks as you complete their mastery. For instance, with the lightning element, you can use Thunderstrike, Lightning Dash, Lightning Chain, Lightning Fury, and Thunderous Nova.

That's all on Elemental Dungeons codes and how to use them