Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure codes (April 2022) – How to get free Rokakaka & arrows

Your Bizarre Adventure is a JoJo-themed experience that allows players to obtain their own magical Stands and Rokakaka to fight back against the nefarious gangs of the world. If you’re ready to get into the fight, we can help you take on the worst of the worst with everything to know about Roblox YBA codes in April 2022.

Living up to the example set by Jonathan Joestar is no easy feat, even for the best of players, but these free YBA codes in the Roblox-based game might help anyone who is struggling to carve out their own path.

From Requiem Arrows to both kinds of Rokakaka Fruit, there is no shortage of ways that players might upgrade themselves and their Stands and get right into the mix of the game.

Updated April 14, 2022, to check for new codes.

Contents

Are there any active YBA Codes in Roblox (April 2022)?

There are currently no active Your Bizarre Adventure codes as of April 14, 2022.

New codes are added every other update, so be sure to check back weekly to ensure you’ve got all of the latest codes and rewards. Some codes require you to be a certain Prestige level to redeem, and these will be indicated below where relevant.

Code Items – –

How to redeem codes in Your Bizarre Adventure

In order to redeem these items, you’ll need to follow a few simple steps.

Search for the Your Bizarre Adventure experience on Roblox and click the large green play button to launch the game. Once in-game, select ‘Play‘ to start the game. At the bottom right of your screen, you’ll see a brown clipboard icon. Click that. A new menu will open. Select the cogwheel icon to the far left. This will bring up the Settings menu, where you’ll be able to paste your code into the ‘Enter a code to redeem here‘ box. Press ‘REDEEM CODE‘, and that’s it – your rewards will now be waiting for you in your inventory.

You’ll be able to tell which items are from codes as they’ll have a ‘Redeemed’ tag added to their name.

All expired Roblox YBA codes April 2022

In order to clear up any confusion, we’ll be moving any of the expired YBA codes from above to the table below:

Code Items ily Free rewards (must be Prestige 3+) OMG700KLIKES

Free rewards (must be Prestige 3+)

What are codes used for in Your Bizarre Adventure?

The items in YBA all offer different bonuses. The Rokakaka allows players to reset their Stand Specialty and Character Skill points in order to keep things fresh, while the Mysterious Arrow offers a chance at obtaining a fresh Stand from the available pool.

Most of the game’s items can be sold off to ShiftPlox, the Travelling Merchant, as well if you’re looking for a little more cash to spend at the arcade.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about YBA codes in Roblox for April 2022.

