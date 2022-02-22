Roblox Dragon Adventure codes (February 2022): How to get free Potions

Wanna score yourself a bunch of free Potions in Roblox Dragon Adventures? Our quick guide will run you through the best Roblox February 2022 codes and what they do.
Roblox Dragon Adventure allows you to have your very own incredible dragon pets!
Like with other variations of Roblox, there are opportunities to bag some free goodies, in particular, some neat Potions. The game has become very popular within the Roblox community, and to try and offer our assistance, we’ve put together this simple guide.
Contents
- Dragon Adventure codes in Roblox (February 2022)
- How to redeem Dragon Adventure codes in Roblox
- Full list of expired codes
- What are Dragon Adventure codes used for in Roblox?
Dragon Adventure codes in Roblox (February 2022)
Here is a list of the current, working, Roblox Dragon Adventure codes players can claim. They are currently working as of February 22, 2022, and can net you some tasty Potions to use on your flying beasts.
Advertisement
|Code
|Items
|AESUBREALM
|Redeem for one Sub Realm Preset Potion
|FLUFFY
|Redeem for one FluffyTSG Preset Potion
|GALIFRAN
|Redeem for one Galifran Preset Potion
|SHAMEWING
|Redeem for one Shamewing Preset Potion
How to redeem Dragon Adventure codes in Roblox
Some other Roblox games have slightly longer and more convoluted processes to redeem codes, but Dragon Adventure is a bit more straightforward in Roblox, thankfully.
- Read More: Shindo Life codes
Here’s how you can redeem any applicable codes in Roblox’s Dragon Adventure:
- Find Dragon Adventure’s ‘Menu’ button
- Next, look for the ‘Gift Codes’ icon on the screen
- Now, select any of the working codes from above
- Paste it into the ‘Enter Code’ box
- Hit ‘Submit,’ and enjoy your completely free goodies!
We told you it was very simple to do, didn’t we?
Full list of expired codes
As time goes on with any limited-time promotions, things expire. Free codes for Dragon Adventure in Roblox will expire after a while.
- Read More: Shindo Life codes
So to help you in case you’re not sure whether you’ve come across a valid one or not, here is a list of expired codes.
Advertisement
|Code
|Items
|BERRIES
|Redeem code for free Juniper Berries
|b0nd
|Redeem code for 1 Color Shuffle Potion
|BRIGHT
|Redeem this code for free 15 Glowing Mushrooms
|Bunny
|Redeem code for 50 Bunnies
|CARROT
|Redeem code for 50 free Carrot Cakes
|CELESTIAL
|Redeem code for 50 free Meteor Shards
|CREEPY
|Redeem code for 30 Bats
|DAValentines
|Redeem code for 1 Free Heart Preset Potion
|DELICIOUS
|Redeem this code for free Peach Seeds
|DRAGONSCALE
|Redeem code for Dragonscale Bandages
|DREAMS
|Redeem this for 15 Cloud
|Egghunt
|Redeem code for 100 Chocolate Eggs
|FALL
|Redeem for free Amber
|FANTASY
|Redeem code for free Fairy Jars
|farming
|Redeem code for 250 coins and 15 Peach Seeds
|FROSTY
|Redeem this code for free snow resources
|GEMSTONE
|Redeem code for free Gemstone Healing Potions
|GHOULISH
|Redeem code for 50 Ghoul Wood
|GLOWING
|Redeem code for free Glowing Mushrooms
|GROW
|Redeem this code for 9 Onion Seed
|HALLOWEEN
|Redeem for Pumpkin Seeds
|happybdayery
|Redeem code for a Reward
|HappyEaster
|Redeem code for 1 Easter Preset Potion
|HAPPYNEWYEAR
|Redeem this code for a Color Shuffle Potion
|HappyValentines
|Redeem code for 75 Heart Treat
|HARVEST
|Redeem code for free Pumpkins
|HEALING
|Redeem code for 50 Crystal Treats
|HEALTH
|Redeem code for healing potions
|HEALTHY
|Redeem this code for free Crystal Treats
|HEARTS
|Redeem for Dragon Revival Hearts
|HOLO
|Redeem this code for free Holo Manta Rays
|HORROR
|Redeem code for 25 Ghost Essence
|LEPRECHAUN
|Redeem code for free Material Shuffle Potion
|MAGIC
|Redeem code for free Fairy Jars
|MAPLE
|Redeem for one Color Shuffle Potion
|MILLION
|Redeem for 3 Color Shuffle Potions
|Milomissions
|Redeem code for 20 Bananas
|MIX
|Redeem this code for free Material Shuffle Potion
|MONEY
|Redeem for three Color Shuffle Potions
|NEW
|Redeem code for a Color Shuffle Potion
|NewL0bby
|Redeem code for 1 Color Order Potion
|PEACHY
|Redeem for free Peach Seeds
|PHOENIX
|Redeem code for a free Color Shuffle Potion
|PLANTS
|Redeem code for free Pumpkin Seeds
|Questmaster
|Redeem code for 2,500 Coins
|RAINBOW
|Redeem code for free Material Shuffle Potion
|REVIVE
|Redeem code for free Revival Hearts
|SHUFFLE
|Redeem code for a Material Shuffle Potion
|Shiny
|Redeem code for 50 golden apples
|SKYRIX
|Redeem code for free Carrot Cake
|SolarSolstice
|Redeem code for 5,000 coins
|SPACE
|Redeem code for 50 Meteor Shards
|SPARKLE
|Redeem code for free Ice Crystals
|SPECIAL
|Redeem code for 1 Color Shuffle Potion
|SPOOKY
|Redeem code for 20 Candy Corn
|STRIPES
|Redeem code for free Material Shuffle potion
|SUMMER
|Redeem code for free Dragon Breath healing potions
|SUMMERTIME
|Redeem code for free Grapes
|SunGod
|Redeem code for 1 Golden Bear Plushie
|SunnyDay
|Redeem code for 1 Lava Preset Potion
|SUNSHINE
|Redeem code for Color Shuffle potion
|SWEET
|Redeem for free honeycombs
|TASTY
|Redeem code for 50 pumpkins
|Toxic
|Redeem code for 1,000 Coins
|toxicworld
|Redeem code for 1,000 Coins
|UI
|Redeem code for a Material Shuffle Potion
|Val2020
|Redeem code for 500 Coins
|VIBRANT
|Redeem this code for free Color Shuffle Potion
|Wasp
|Redeem code for 10 Toxic Waste
|Wastel4nd
|Redeem code for 1 Radioactive Present Potion
|WELLNESS
|Redeem this code for free Dragon Breath Healing Potions
|YUMMY
|Redeem code for strawberries
|20k2020
|Redeem code for 2,500 Coins
What are Dragon Adventure codes used for in Roblox?
Free codes like this for Dragon Adventure in Roblox are simply to speed things up and assist players who need a helping hand.
- Read More: Roblox promo codes
Potions do a variety of things to dragons in the game, such as changing their element, their color, age, gender, and a whole host of other possibilities.
Keep checking back to see if new codes have been added and we’ll update you right here.
So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Roblox Dragon Adventure codes in February 2022.
For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, here’s a bunch of other content for you to check out:
Advertisement
The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | How to drop items | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Slayers Unleashed codes | Muscle Legends codes | Bee Swarm Simulator codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | MTG Arena codes | Funky Friday codes | Roblox music codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | All Star Tower Defense codes | How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite | Archero promo codes | NBA 2K22 locker codes | Honkai Impact codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | Grand Piece Online codes | My Hero Mania codes | Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes | Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes | Cookie Run: Kingdom codes | Rocket League codes | Boku No Roblox Remastered codes | Island Royale codes | Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel codes | Idle Heroes codes | Bad Business codes | Ro Ghoul codes | NBA 2K Mobile codes | One Piece Millennium 3 codes | Reaper 2 codes | Call of Duty creator codes | Clash Royale creator codes | Warframe promo codes