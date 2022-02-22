Roblox Dragon Adventure codes (February 2022): How to get free Potions

Wanna score yourself a bunch of free Potions in Roblox Dragon Adventures? Our quick guide will run you through the best Roblox February 2022 codes and what they do.

Roblox Dragon Adventure allows you to have your very own incredible dragon pets!

Like with other variations of Roblox, there are opportunities to bag some free goodies, in particular, some neat Potions. The game has become very popular within the Roblox community, and to try and offer our assistance, we’ve put together this simple guide.

Contents

Dragon Adventure codes in Roblox (February 2022)

Here is a list of the current, working, Roblox Dragon Adventure codes players can claim. They are currently working as of February 22, 2022, and can net you some tasty Potions to use on your flying beasts.

Code Items AESUBREALM Redeem for one Sub Realm Preset Potion FLUFFY Redeem for one FluffyTSG Preset Potion GALIFRAN Redeem for one Galifran Preset Potion SHAMEWING Redeem for one Shamewing Preset Potion

How to redeem Dragon Adventure codes in Roblox

Some other Roblox games have slightly longer and more convoluted processes to redeem codes, but Dragon Adventure is a bit more straightforward in Roblox, thankfully.

Here’s how you can redeem any applicable codes in Roblox’s Dragon Adventure:

Find Dragon Adventure’s ‘Menu’ button Next, look for the ‘Gift Codes’ icon on the screen Now, select any of the working codes from above Paste it into the ‘Enter Code’ box Hit ‘Submit,’ and enjoy your completely free goodies!

We told you it was very simple to do, didn’t we?

Full list of expired codes

As time goes on with any limited-time promotions, things expire. Free codes for Dragon Adventure in Roblox will expire after a while.

So to help you in case you’re not sure whether you’ve come across a valid one or not, here is a list of expired codes.

Code Items BERRIES

Redeem code for free Juniper Berries b0nd

Redeem code for 1 Color Shuffle Potion BRIGHT

Redeem this code for free 15 Glowing Mushrooms Bunny

Redeem code for 50 Bunnies CARROT

Redeem code for 50 free Carrot Cakes CELESTIAL

Redeem code for 50 free Meteor Shards CREEPY

Redeem code for 30 Bats DAValentines

Redeem code for 1 Free Heart Preset Potion DELICIOUS

Redeem this code for free Peach Seeds DRAGONSCALE

Redeem code for Dragonscale Bandages DREAMS

Redeem this for 15 Cloud Egghunt

Redeem code for 100 Chocolate Eggs FALL Redeem for free Amber FANTASY

Redeem code for free Fairy Jars farming

Redeem code for 250 coins and 15 Peach Seeds FROSTY

Redeem this code for free snow resources GEMSTONE

Redeem code for free Gemstone Healing Potions GHOULISH

Redeem code for 50 Ghoul Wood GLOWING

Redeem code for free Glowing Mushrooms GROW

Redeem this code for 9 Onion Seed HALLOWEEN Redeem for Pumpkin Seeds happybdayery

Redeem code for a Reward HappyEaster Redeem code for 1 Easter Preset Potion HAPPYNEWYEAR Redeem this code for a Color Shuffle Potion HappyValentines

Redeem code for 75 Heart Treat HARVEST

Redeem code for free Pumpkins HEALING

Redeem code for 50 Crystal Treats HEALTH

Redeem code for healing potions HEALTHY

Redeem this code for free Crystal Treats HEARTS

Redeem for Dragon Revival Hearts HOLO

Redeem this code for free Holo Manta Rays HORROR

Redeem code for 25 Ghost Essence LEPRECHAUN

Redeem code for free Material Shuffle Potion MAGIC

Redeem code for free Fairy Jars MAPLE

Redeem for one Color Shuffle Potion MILLION Redeem for 3 Color Shuffle Potions Milomissions

Redeem code for 20 Bananas MIX

Redeem this code for free Material Shuffle Potion MONEY Redeem for three Color Shuffle Potions NEW Redeem code for a Color Shuffle Potion NewL0bby

Redeem code for 1 Color Order Potion PEACHY Redeem for free Peach Seeds PHOENIX Redeem code for a free Color Shuffle Potion PLANTS Redeem code for free Pumpkin Seeds Questmaster Redeem code for 2,500 Coins RAINBOW Redeem code for free Material Shuffle Potion REVIVE Redeem code for free Revival Hearts SHUFFLE

Redeem code for a Material Shuffle Potion Shiny

Redeem code for 50 golden apples SKYRIX

Redeem code for free Carrot Cake SolarSolstice

Redeem code for 5,000 coins SPACE

Redeem code for 50 Meteor Shards SPARKLE

Redeem code for free Ice Crystals SPECIAL

Redeem code for 1 Color Shuffle Potion SPOOKY

Redeem code for 20 Candy Corn STRIPES Redeem code for free Material Shuffle potion SUMMER

Redeem code for free Dragon Breath healing potions SUMMERTIME Redeem code for free Grapes SunGod

Redeem code for 1 Golden Bear Plushie SunnyDay

Redeem code for 1 Lava Preset Potion SUNSHINE Redeem code for Color Shuffle potion SWEET Redeem for free honeycombs TASTY

Redeem code for 50 pumpkins Toxic

Redeem code for 1,000 Coins toxicworld

Redeem code for 1,000 Coins UI

Redeem code for a Material Shuffle Potion Val2020

Redeem code for 500 Coins VIBRANT

Redeem this code for free Color Shuffle Potion Wasp

Redeem code for 10 Toxic Waste Wastel4nd

Redeem code for 1 Radioactive Present Potion WELLNESS Redeem this code for free Dragon Breath Healing Potions YUMMY Redeem code for strawberries 20k2020 Redeem code for 2,500 Coins

What are Dragon Adventure codes used for in Roblox?

Free codes like this for Dragon Adventure in Roblox are simply to speed things up and assist players who need a helping hand.

Potions do a variety of things to dragons in the game, such as changing their element, their color, age, gender, and a whole host of other possibilities.

Keep checking back to see if new codes have been added and we’ll update you right here.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Roblox Dragon Adventure codes in February 2022.

