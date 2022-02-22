 Roblox Dragon Adventure codes (February 2022): How to get free Potions - Dexerto
Logo
Roblox

Roblox Dragon Adventure codes (February 2022): How to get free Potions

Published: 22/Feb/2022 16:46

by Andrew Highton
dragon adventure roblox logo
Roblox Corporation

Share

Wanna score yourself a bunch of free Potions in Roblox Dragon Adventures? Our quick guide will run you through the best Roblox February 2022 codes and what they do.

Roblox Dragon Adventure allows you to have your very own incredible dragon pets!

Like with other variations of Roblox, there are opportunities to bag some free goodies, in particular, some neat Potions. The game has become very popular within the Roblox community, and to try and offer our assistance, we’ve put together this simple guide.

Contents

riding a dragon in dragon adventure
Roblox Corporation
Who doesn’t want their own customizable pet dragon?

Dragon Adventure codes in Roblox (February 2022)

Here is a list of the current, working, Roblox Dragon Adventure codes players can claim. They are currently working as of February 22, 2022, and can net you some tasty Potions to use on your flying beasts.

Advertisement

Code Items
AESUBREALM Redeem for one Sub Realm Preset Potion
FLUFFY Redeem for one FluffyTSG Preset Potion
GALIFRAN Redeem for one Galifran Preset Potion
SHAMEWING Redeem for one Shamewing Preset Potion

How to redeem Dragon Adventure codes in Roblox

Some other Roblox games have slightly longer and more convoluted processes to redeem codes, but Dragon Adventure is a bit more straightforward in Roblox, thankfully.

Here’s how you can redeem any applicable codes in Roblox’s Dragon Adventure:

  1. Find Dragon Adventure’s ‘Menu’ button
  2. Next, look for the ‘Gift Codes’ icon on the screen
  3. Now, select any of the working codes from above
  4. Paste it into the ‘Enter Code’ box
  5. Hit ‘Submit,’ and enjoy your completely free goodies!

We told you it was very simple to do, didn’t we?

dragon adventure potions
Roblox Corporation
Give your dragon one of a number of Potions to cause different effects.

Full list of expired codes

As time goes on with any limited-time promotions, things expire. Free codes for Dragon Adventure in Roblox will expire after a while.

So to help you in case you’re not sure whether you’ve come across a valid one or not, here is a list of expired codes.

Advertisement

Code Items
BERRIES
 Redeem code for free Juniper Berries
b0nd
 Redeem code for 1 Color Shuffle Potion
BRIGHT
 Redeem this code for free 15 Glowing Mushrooms
Bunny
 Redeem code for 50 Bunnies
CARROT 
 Redeem code for 50 free Carrot Cakes
CELESTIAL
 Redeem code for 50 free Meteor Shards
CREEPY
 Redeem code for 30 Bats
DAValentines
 Redeem code for 1 Free Heart Preset Potion
DELICIOUS
 Redeem this code for free Peach Seeds
DRAGONSCALE
 Redeem code for Dragonscale Bandages
DREAMS
 Redeem this for 15 Cloud
Egghunt
 Redeem code for 100 Chocolate Eggs
FALL Redeem for free Amber
FANTASY
 Redeem code for free Fairy Jars
farming
 Redeem code for 250 coins and 15 Peach Seeds
FROSTY
 Redeem this code for free snow resources
GEMSTONE
 Redeem code for free Gemstone Healing Potions
GHOULISH
 Redeem code for 50 Ghoul Wood
GLOWING
 Redeem code for free Glowing Mushrooms
GROW
 Redeem this code for 9 Onion Seed
HALLOWEEN Redeem for Pumpkin Seeds
happybdayery 
 Redeem code for a Reward
HappyEaster Redeem code for 1 Easter Preset Potion
HAPPYNEWYEAR Redeem this code for a Color Shuffle Potion
HappyValentines
 Redeem code for 75 Heart Treat
HARVEST
 Redeem code for free Pumpkins
HEALING
 Redeem code for 50 Crystal Treats
HEALTH
 Redeem code for healing potions
HEALTHY
 Redeem this code for free Crystal Treats
HEARTS
 Redeem for Dragon Revival Hearts
HOLO
 Redeem this code for free Holo Manta Rays
HORROR
 Redeem code for 25 Ghost Essence
LEPRECHAUN
 Redeem code for free Material Shuffle Potion
MAGIC
 Redeem code for free Fairy Jars
MAPLE 
 Redeem for one Color Shuffle Potion
MILLION Redeem for 3 Color Shuffle Potions
Milomissions
 Redeem code for 20 Bananas
MIX
 Redeem this code for free Material Shuffle Potion
MONEY Redeem for three Color Shuffle Potions
NEW Redeem code for a Color Shuffle Potion
NewL0bby
 Redeem code for 1 Color Order Potion
PEACHY Redeem for free Peach Seeds
PHOENIX Redeem code for a free Color Shuffle Potion
PLANTS Redeem code for free Pumpkin Seeds
Questmaster Redeem code for 2,500 Coins
RAINBOW Redeem code for free Material Shuffle Potion
REVIVE Redeem code for free Revival Hearts
SHUFFLE
 Redeem code for a Material Shuffle Potion
Shiny
 Redeem code for 50 golden apples
SKYRIX
 Redeem code for free Carrot Cake
SolarSolstice
 Redeem code for 5,000 coins
SPACE
 Redeem code for 50 Meteor Shards
SPARKLE
 Redeem code for free Ice Crystals
SPECIAL
 Redeem code for 1 Color Shuffle Potion
SPOOKY
 Redeem code for 20 Candy Corn
STRIPES Redeem code for free Material Shuffle potion
SUMMER
 Redeem code for free Dragon Breath healing potions
SUMMERTIME Redeem code for free Grapes
SunGod
 Redeem code for 1 Golden Bear Plushie
SunnyDay
 Redeem code for 1 Lava Preset Potion
SUNSHINE Redeem code for Color Shuffle potion
SWEET Redeem for free honeycombs
TASTY
 Redeem code for 50 pumpkins
Toxic
 Redeem code for 1,000 Coins
toxicworld
 Redeem code for 1,000 Coins
UI
 Redeem code for a Material Shuffle Potion
Val2020
 Redeem code for 500 Coins
VIBRANT
 Redeem this code for free Color Shuffle Potion
Wasp
 Redeem code for 10 Toxic Waste
Wastel4nd
 Redeem code for 1 Radioactive Present Potion
WELLNESS Redeem this code for free Dragon Breath Healing Potions
YUMMY Redeem code for strawberries
20k2020 Redeem code for 2,500 Coins

What are Dragon Adventure codes used for in Roblox?

Free codes like this for Dragon Adventure in Roblox are simply to speed things up and assist players who need a helping hand.

Potions do a variety of things to dragons in the game, such as changing their element, their color, age, gender, and a whole host of other possibilities.

Keep checking back to see if new codes have been added and we’ll update you right here.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Roblox Dragon Adventure codes in February 2022.

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, here’s a bunch of other content for you to check out:

Advertisement

The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | How to drop items | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Slayers Unleashed codes | Muscle Legends codes | Bee Swarm Simulator codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | MTG Arena codes | Funky Friday codes | Roblox music codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | All Star Tower Defense codes | How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite | Archero promo codes | NBA 2K22 locker codes | Honkai Impact codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | Grand Piece Online codes | My Hero Mania codes | Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes | Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes | Cookie Run: Kingdom codes | Rocket League codes | Boku No Roblox Remastered codes | Island Royale codes | Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel codes | Idle Heroes codes | Bad Business codes | Ro Ghoul codes | NBA 2K Mobile codes | One Piece Millennium 3 codes | Reaper 2 codes | Call of Duty creator codes | Clash Royale creator codes | Warframe promo codes

Advertisement
Advertisement