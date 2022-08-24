Disney Dreamlight Valley: Release date, platforms, characters & more

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a brand new life-sim adventure game coming to Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and more later this year. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming title.

Disney Dreamlight Valley takes a stroll down memory lane as you live inside a magical world filled with Disney and Pixar characters. Its residents used to live a merry life, but the land has recently turned into a nightmare.

Now, it’s your job to restore peace and harmony by bringing the magic back to the land. So, without further ado, let’s get right into the details of the game including a release date and the characters involved.

Contents

Nintendo / Gameloft The game features multiple Disney characters you grew up watching.

Disney Dreamlight Valley release date and is it free to play?

Disney Dreamlight Valley will launch on September 6, 2022, as an early access title for players who purchase a Founder’s Pack or have an Xbox Game Pass membership.

There is no confirmed date for the game’s exit from this early access period yet, but it’s expected to receive a proper launch as a free-to-play title at some point in 2023.

The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase is also scheduled to air three days after its early access launch in September. You can expect some new details about the game to be revealed at this event and we will update the section accordingly – so make sure to check back regularly.

What platforms will Disney Dreamlight Valley be on?

Disney Dreamlight Valley will be available on a wide array of platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, or Microsoft Store), and iPhone.

It also arrives on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

All characters present in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dreamlight Valley features multiple characters from Disney and Pixar universes which we have grown up watching.

Here’s the complete list of characters present in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Anna

Ariel

Buzz Lightyear

Belle

Beast

Cinderella

Donald duck

Elsa

Goofy

Jessie

Kristoff

Maui

Merlin

Mickey Mouse

Minnie Mouse

Moana

Nala

Olaf

Prince Eric

Pumbaa

Remy

Scar

Simba

Sully

Scrooge McDuck

Stitch

Timon

Ursula

Vanellope von Schweetz

Wall-E

Woody

Wreck-It Ralph

In this idyllic world, you can be whoever you dream yourself to be. Everyone you meet in the game will have a personal story to discover followed by exploration and adventures.

Nintendo / Gameloft The game gives you full freedom to customize your character.

What is the story of Dreamlight Valley?

The game’s story is a tragic one: Disney and Pixar characters lived in harmony in this blissful land until The Forgetting turned this dream into a nightmare.

Now, you have to explore the land’s diverse realms and forge lasting friendships with such iconic residents and restore their memories for good.

You can customize your avatar to be whoever you feel like as the game gives you that freedom, and there are loads of life-sim features like designing your own home.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Avatar Designer Tool

The Avatar Designer tool is the recently announced way to create and customize your avatar before jumping into Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The free download allows you to customize your looks, clothes, and backpack with individual patterns and creativity at its forefront, and what’s more, you can port your character over to the game when it comes out. But before then, you can always share your design with friends — you’ll also be able to unlock a unique Jersey for taking part prior to release.

Disney DreamlightFounders Pack Editions

Gameloft Buy a founders pack for perks and early access.

There are three different editions to choose from in Disney Dreamlight Valley: Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. Each comes with different perks and early access to the game which begins September 6, 2022. However, if you get the game within the first week you will receive a Mickey Mouse Donut headband and a Choco Crocodile animal companion.

Standard Edition

As well as early access to Disney Dreamlight Valley, you get:

A clothing set with two wearable items

A furniture set with nine decoration items

Three design motifs

8,000 Moonstones currency

Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition for Disney Dreamlight Valley comes with all the items you get in the Standard Edition as well as:

A Celestial Turtle animal companion

A clothing set with five wearable items

A furniture set with ten decoration items

A Deluxe Jersey and Mickey Mouse headband

Three design motifs

14,000 Moonstones currency

Ultimate Edition

The Ultimate Edition comes with all the perks of both the Standard and Delux Edition. However, it also comes with this:

Regal Fox animal companion

A clothing set with two wearable items

A furniture set with 15 decoration items

An Ultimate Jersey and Mickey Mouse headband

Three design motifs

20,000 Moonstones currency

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Disney Dreamlight Valley.

