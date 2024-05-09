Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to get Amber & farming locations

Amber is one of the available resources in Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s A Rift in Time DLC. Here’s how to get it, all the recipes it’s available for, and why it’s needed.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Rift in Time paid expansion introduced plenty of new biomes for players to explore. The cozy game also added more villagers, such as Rapunzel, Gaston, and, more recently, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

Within the new biomes, players can find never-before-seen resources like Plastic Scrap, Oasis Glass, and Amber. These Foraging materials are required for both quests and crafting recipes.

Where to find Amber in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Amber can be found in the following areas of Eternity Isle’s Wild Tangle biome:

The Grasslands

The Promenade

The Grove

The Lagoon

To access Amber, you must purchase the A Rift in Time DLC and unlock the Wild Tangle for 4,000 Mist. Each area also costs a different amount of Mist to explore, with The Lagoon being the most expensive at 10,000 Mist.

You can check out the cost details below:

Region How to unlock The Grasslands – Complete The Flying Metal Nuisance quest

– Complete the Sands In The Hourglass quest

– Pay 2,000 Mist to fix bridge The Grove Pay 4,000 Mist The Promenade Pay 6,000 Mist The Lagoon Pay 10,000 Mist

How to get Amber in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After buying the DLC and unlocking the Wild Tangle, head to any of the previously mentioned regions with your Royal Shovel. Next, you’ll have to dig several holes to find one to three pieces of Amber, as the resource isn’t guaranteed.

If you want to guarantee getting multiple pieces of Amber, bring along a villager who specializes in the Digging role.

What is Amber used for in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Amber is a foraging material that you need to craft several items. However, Rapunzel also requests Amber to mix paint in the Home is Where the Art is quest. This is Rapunzel’s final friendship quest, where she decides to hold a painting class for her friends.

All Amber recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here is every recipe you can craft with Amber so far in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Name Materials Precious Amber Pebble Path x1 Pearl

x1 Pebbles

x1 Amber Ancient Canoe x3 Softwood

x1 Rope

x1 Amber Ancient’s Wooden Lampost x3 Hardwood

x1 Bronze Ingot

x1 Amber Purple Ancient’s Lampost x3 Quartz

x1 Oasis Glass

x1 Electric Power

x1 Amber

The Electric Power required in the Purple Ancient’s Lampost recipe can be made by combining one piece of Copper and three Electric Eels. You can gather Copper by mining Copper Rocks throughout Eternity Isle. Also, Electric Eels can be fished from Golden Ripples in The Grasslands and The Promenade.

