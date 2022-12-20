Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to get Festive Wrapping Paper

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

One of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Festive Duties requires players to gather 10 pieces of Festive Wrapping Paper to create gifts. Here’s where to find Festive Wrapping Paper in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how to use it.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has fully embraced the festive period in its recent update. This includes some new recipes, characters, Star Paths, and a set of rewarding Festive Duties. One Festive Duty tasks players to find ten pieces of Festive Wrapping Paper to create gifts for some of the game’s Residents.

Finding the Festive Wrapping Paper can be a challenge when you don’t know where to look, so we’ve compiled a guide on where you can find Festive Wrapping Paper in Disney Dreamlight Valley as well as what you can use it for.

Where to find Festive Wrapping Paper in Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft You can find colorful Wrapping Paper dotted around the Plaza of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

You’ll find Festive Wrapping Paper by searching around Dreamlight Valley’s Plaza. However, to help shorten your wrapping paper hunt, most players are finding them around the outside of Scrooge McDuck’s shop.

While they’re usually easy to spot, you won’t be able to get hold of all ten required for the Ho! Ho! Ho! Festive Duty on the same day. The Wrapping Paper typically spawns once or twice a day so you’ll need to simply keep an eye out and collect them when you can.

How to use Festive Wrapping Paper in Dreamlight Valley?

Since the Festive Wrapping Paper is used in the Ho! Ho! Ho! Festive Duty, you’ll need to begin following the quest in order to make full use of the resource. Eventually, the quest will ask you to make gifts at the Crafting Station, all of which include one Festive Wrapping Paper. We’ve compiled all the gift recipes so you can get to giving this holiday season:

Delicious Gift : 1 Festive Wrapping Paper, 1 Hot Cocoa, 1 Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookie

: 1 Festive Wrapping Paper, 1 Hot Cocoa, 1 Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookie Handcrafted Gift : 1 Festive Wrapping Paper, 1 Holiday Festive Chair

: 1 Festive Wrapping Paper, 1 Holiday Festive Chair Naughty Gift: 1 Festive Wrapping Paper, 1 Coal Ore

1 Festive Wrapping Paper, 1 Coal Ore Shiny Gift: 1 Festive Wrapping Paper, 1 Shiny Ruby, 1 Shiny Emerald

That’s how you can find and use Festive Wrapping Paper in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While waiting to get all ten, take a look at some of our handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

