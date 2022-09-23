GamingGaming

Disney Dreamlight Valley flowers: locations & sell price

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s flowers can be used for a multitude of things. From crafting, quests, and decorating the town, or making some money, they’re a vital resource. Here’s their location and how much they sell for.

Many quests and crafting recipes require flowers, luckily most of them grow in abundance, which also makes them useful to make a few more Star Coins. However, it always seems that when you really need them, they are nowhere to be found.

We’ve compiled all the flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley and organized them through their location and sell price, so you can easily find them and know which flowers are worth selling.

Contents

All Flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley & sell price

There are a total of 40 different flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley with every region having five each. They come in different shapes, sizes, colors, and sale value.

All flowers in the Plaza

Disney Dreamlight Valley surrounded by flowersDisney / Gameloft
Flower NameSell Price
Blue Falling Penstemon23 Star Coins
Dandelion23 Star Coins
Purple Falling Penstemon23 Star Coins
Red Falling Penstemon18 Star Coins
White & Pink Falling Penstemon41 Star Coins

All flowers in the Peaceful Meadow

Disney Dreamlight Valley surrounded by flowersDisney / Gameloft
Flower NameSell Price
Green Rising Penstemon35 Star Coins
Purple Rising Penstemon25 Star Coins
Red Daisy48 Star Coins
White Daisy25 Star Coins
Yellow Daisy20 Star Coins

All flowers in the Forest of Valor

Disney Dreamlight Valley surrounded by flowersDisney / Gameloft
Flower NameSell Price
Blue Star Lily30 Star Coins
Orange Star Lily43 Star Coins
Purple Bell Flower30 Star Coins
Red Bell Flower23 Star Coins
White Bell Flower60 Star Coins

All flowers in the Dazzle Beach

Disney Dreamlight Valley surrounded by flowersDisney / Gameloft
Flower NameSell Price
Blue Hydrangea28 Star Coins
Pink Hydrangea22 Star Coins
Purple Hydrangea39 Star Coins
Sunflower28 Star Coins
White & Red Hydrangea54 Star Coins

All flowers in the Glade of Trust

Disney Dreamlight Valley surrounded by flowersDisney / Gameloft
Flower NameSell Price
Blue Marsh Milkweed48 Star Coins
Orange & Red Marsh Milkweed66 Star Coins
Orange Marsh Milkweed33 Star Coins
Purple Marsh Milkweed25 Star Coins
White Marsh Milkweed33 Star Coins

All flowers in the Sunlit Plateau

Disney Dreamlight Valley surrounded by flowersDisney / Gameloft
Flower NameSell Price
Orange Houseleek52 Star Coins
Pink Bromeliad27 Star Coins
Pink Houseleek35 Star Coins
Red Bromeliad27 Star Coins
Yellow Bromeliad73 Star Coins

All flowers in the Frosted Heights

Disney Dreamlight Valley surrounded by flowersDisney / Gameloft
Flower NameSell Price
Black Passion Lily79 Star Coins
Blue Passion Lily56 Star Coins
Green Passion Lily28 Star Coins
Red Passion Lily38 Star Coins
White Passion Lily38 Star Coins

All flowers in the Forgotten Lands

Disney Dreamlight Valley surrounded by flowersDisney / Gameloft
Flower NameSell Price
Orange Nasturtium60 Star Coins
Purple Impatiens40 Star Coins
Red Nasturtium40 Star Coins
White Impatiens30 Star Coins
Yellow Nasturtium85 Star Coins

Those are all the flowers in this cozy game as well as where to find them. If you’re stuck on other Disney Dreamlight Valley elements, then check out some of our other guides:

