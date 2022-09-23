Disney Dreamlight Valley flowers: locations & sell price

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s flowers can be used for a multitude of things. From crafting, quests, and decorating the town, or making some money, they’re a vital resource. Here’s their location and how much they sell for.
Many quests and crafting recipes require flowers, luckily most of them grow in abundance, which also makes them useful to make a few more Star Coins. However, it always seems that when you really need them, they are nowhere to be found.
We’ve compiled all the flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley and organized them through their location and sell price, so you can easily find them and know which flowers are worth selling.