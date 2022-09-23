Disney Dreamlight Valley flowers: locations & sell price

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s flowers can be used for a multitude of things. From crafting, quests, and decorating the town, or making some money, they’re a vital resource. Here’s their location and how much they sell for.

Many quests and crafting recipes require flowers, luckily most of them grow in abundance, which also makes them useful to make a few more Star Coins. However, it always seems that when you really need them, they are nowhere to be found.

We’ve compiled all the flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley and organized them through their location and sell price, so you can easily find them and know which flowers are worth selling.

All Flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley & sell price

There are a total of 40 different flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley with every region having five each. They come in different shapes, sizes, colors, and sale value.

All flowers in the Plaza

Disney / Gameloft

Flower Name Sell Price Blue Falling Penstemon 23 Star Coins Dandelion 23 Star Coins Purple Falling Penstemon 23 Star Coins Red Falling Penstemon 18 Star Coins White & Pink Falling Penstemon 41 Star Coins

All flowers in the Peaceful Meadow

Disney / Gameloft

Flower Name Sell Price Green Rising Penstemon 35 Star Coins Purple Rising Penstemon 25 Star Coins Red Daisy 48 Star Coins White Daisy 25 Star Coins Yellow Daisy 20 Star Coins

All flowers in the Forest of Valor

Disney / Gameloft

Flower Name Sell Price Blue Star Lily 30 Star Coins Orange Star Lily 43 Star Coins Purple Bell Flower 30 Star Coins Red Bell Flower 23 Star Coins White Bell Flower 60 Star Coins

All flowers in the Dazzle Beach

Disney / Gameloft

Flower Name Sell Price Blue Hydrangea 28 Star Coins Pink Hydrangea 22 Star Coins Purple Hydrangea 39 Star Coins Sunflower 28 Star Coins White & Red Hydrangea 54 Star Coins

All flowers in the Glade of Trust

Disney / Gameloft

Flower Name Sell Price Blue Marsh Milkweed 48 Star Coins Orange & Red Marsh Milkweed 66 Star Coins Orange Marsh Milkweed 33 Star Coins Purple Marsh Milkweed 25 Star Coins White Marsh Milkweed 33 Star Coins

All flowers in the Sunlit Plateau

Disney / Gameloft

Flower Name Sell Price Orange Houseleek 52 Star Coins Pink Bromeliad 27 Star Coins Pink Houseleek 35 Star Coins Red Bromeliad 27 Star Coins Yellow Bromeliad 73 Star Coins

All flowers in the Frosted Heights

Disney / Gameloft

Flower Name Sell Price Black Passion Lily 79 Star Coins Blue Passion Lily 56 Star Coins Green Passion Lily 28 Star Coins Red Passion Lily 38 Star Coins White Passion Lily 38 Star Coins

All flowers in the Forgotten Lands

Disney / Gameloft

Flower Name Sell Price Orange Nasturtium 60 Star Coins Purple Impatiens 40 Star Coins Red Nasturtium 40 Star Coins White Impatiens 30 Star Coins Yellow Nasturtium 85 Star Coins

Those are all the flowers in this cozy game as well as where to find them.

