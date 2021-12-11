CrossfireX: Release date, trailers, gameplay, platforms

After a series of delays, CrossfireX’s release date was finally revealed at The Game Awards 2021, along with a new gameplay trailer and more. Here’s everything you need to know.

It’s been a while since we heard anything new about CrossfireX. The open beta happened back in June 2020, and in November 2020, the developers announced that the game would be delayed to 2021.

But just when it looked like the developers were about to let the year run its course without providing any updates, they surprised fans with an unexpected launch date reveal trailer at The Game Awards 2021.

If you’d like to check that out, as well as learn about all the other details about the game, we’ve got you covered.

CrossfireX release date

CrossfireX was supposed to release in 2020. However, it was pushed back to 2021 and then delayed again until 2022.

But just when it seemed like the game was caught in development hell, it finally re-surfaced during The Game Awards 2021. Its release date has finally been confirmed, too. CrossfireX will release on February 10, 2022.

CrossfireX trailers

CrossfireX Launch Date Reveal Trailer

As mentioned above, the CrossfireX Launch Date Reveal trailer dropped during The Game Awards 2021.

It starts off with a squad jumping out of a plane and gliding down to their target location in wingsuits. After landing, they battle enemies in what appears to be snippets from the game’s campaign.

CrossfireX Multiplayer Trailer 2021

The CrossfireX’s Multiplayer Trailer released in August 2021. As the name suggests, it focuses more on multiplayer elements of the game.

CrossfireX gameplay

CrossfireX is the successor to CrossFire, a tactical first-person shooter that first released back in 2007. The original grossed more than $12 billion in its lifetime, making it one of the highest-grossing games of all time.

CrossfireX has three different multiplayer modes, two of which are similar to other competitive shooters. These are all free-to-play and can be described as follows:

Classic mode revolves around two teams attacking and defending objectives and planting and defusing bombs. It’s a format familiar to CSGO and Valorant players.

Modern mode is more akin to Call of Duty’s domination mode. It pits two teams against each other to fight to control objective points on the map.

Spectre mode is unique to the franchise. It works in the same way as classic mode. However, players become invisible when they’re not moving and can only use knives.

CrossfireX will also have a single-player campaign that isn’t free to play. It consists of several operations, each spanning several episodes, that follows the story of a battle between two private military factions.

Advertisement

CrossfireX platforms

CrossfireX will release Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles exclusively. It will not be available on PC and PlayStation 5.

So, there you have it. That’s everything we know about CrossfireX so far. We’ll update this article with more information, including leaks and announcements, once it’s available.