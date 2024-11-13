GTA 6 cross-platform: Crossplay details & platforms we know so far

Rockstar’s next open-world adventure is set to be a landmark event in gaming but will GTA 6 have crossplay? Here’s what we know at this early stage.

It’s not an understatement to say that GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated video games of all time. Hell, it might even take the top spot, but despite the insane amount of hype surrounding the game, we still know very little about it.

Since the initial trailer reveal back in 2023, Rockstar has been maddeningly silent about the game outside of offering a 2025 release window. With 2024 winding to a close, prospective players are going a little stir-crazy and have even started looking for signs of GTA 6 news on the moon.

One of the most heavily-requested features for GTA 6 is crossplay. Fans of the franchise want to be able to engage with the game’s online offerings with friends regardless of the platform they play on. Here’s what we know about the potential for GTA 6 crossplay.

Rockstar Games GTA 6’s online offerings have yet to be fully detailed by Rockstar.

GTA 6 platforms

Rockstar revealed in the first GTA 6 trailer that the game would launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The game has not yet been announced for PC but its predecessor was made available on the platform.

Of course, this came more than 18 months after its release on consoles and this has some fans on PC worried about a lengthy wait. What is pressing to fans on all platforms is whether GTA 6 will have crossplay.

Will GTA 6 have crossplay?

Rockstar has been equally quiet about crossplay for GTA 6, but prevailing trends don’t support its implementation. Both GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 Online have not added crossplay as a feature throughout their lengthy lifespans.

This means that PlayStation players play with others on PlayStation, Xbox players play with others on Xbox, and PC players play with others on PC. At present, it appears that GTA 6 will not have crossplay given that Rockstar has made no indication to the contrary.

There is a sliver of hope that GTA 6 may buck the trends that Rockstar has previously set given how requested the feature has been from fans. Although, Rockstar has been struggling with moderating cheaters on GTA 5’s PC version.

Wanting to create parity for platforms that don’t have the facilities to counter cheating may be holding the developer back from crossplay for GTA 6. No significant leaks or rumors have emerged regarding the feature, however. Until Rockstar releases official word, the best way to avoid disappointment is to assume it won’t be present.

Rockstar Games If GTA 6 does feature crossplay, it will be the first Rockstar game ever to have the feature.

For more on GTA 6 ahead of its release, check out our breakdown of all the leaks and rumors related to the game.