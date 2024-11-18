Fortnite Gundam collab brings back classic Titanfall gameplay and you need to play it

The Fortnite x Gundam crossover mode introduces giant mecha combat to the battle royale universe, offering gameplay reminiscent of Titanfall—but it has gone largely unnoticed by players.

With Ice Spice finally making her debut in Fortnite Remix and the classic Chapter 2 loot pool receiving yet another major overhaul, it’s no surprise that the Gundam collaboration, introduced on November 15, flew under the radar for many players.

This low-key anime release has been mirrored by underwhelming player engagement, with the mode peaking at just 1,241 players since launch, according to Fortnite.GG.

However, don’t let the low numbers fool you, this mode is a hidden gem. It blends Fortnite’s fast-paced gameplay with Gundam’s iconic Mobile Suits to deliver a refreshing FPS-style Titanfall experience.

To jump into the Gundam Requiem for Vengeance: Red vs. Blue mode in Fortnite, you can find it by searching the name in the menu’s search bar, navigating to the Creative Islands section under the Play tab, or entering the map code directly: 7089-7797-5952.

In this mode, legendary mechs from the series—Gundam EX and ZAKU II Unidentified Type Solari—are stationed at opposite ends of the map for each team, with Red representing Zeon and Blue representing the E.F.S.F. (Earth Federation Space Force).

Each of these giant mechs, otherwise known as Mobile Suits, is equipped with unique abilities inspired by the Gundam series. These include being armed with Energy Blasters, Beam Sabers, and Deployable Shields.

How to pilot Gundam mechs

To pilot a mech, your team must collect 200 MS Power by capturing reactors scattered across the map, and you need to be the player who earns the most power. Once the requirement is met, you’ll spawn inside your team’s mech—assuming it’s not already in use.

You’ll need to capture these points by battling on foot, fending off enemy players using classic Fortnite weapons and building mechanics. If eliminated, you’ll automatically respawn with a full arsenal of guns, all with unlimited ammo, including the Scar Assault Rifle, snipers, and Rocket Launchers.

Victory relies on teamwork and strategic Mobile Suit usage, with the first team to rack up 100 eliminations claiming the win.

Another Fortnite Creative mode that saw disappointing player engagement was Kamala Harris’ map created to promote her 2024 Presidential campaign, which instantly flopped upon release.

