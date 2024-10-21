Black Ops 6 crossplay explained: How cross-platform works in CoD

Crossplay between different platforms has been in many major multiplayer games now for a few years, but how exactly does it work in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6?

Cross-platform play has been around for some time but was first hugely popularized with the peak of Fortnite in 2018, as PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and more could come up against one another in lobbies.

This was carried into other titles too and is far more common now, including Call of Duty having crossplay features since Modern Warfare (2019).

Some players, though, are unsure whether crossplay will change at all in Black Ops 6. Here’s what we know.

Is Black Ops 6 crossplay?

Yes, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will have cross-platform play. As is the norm in modern-day gaming, you will be able to team up with friends on any platform.

To make things easier, you can add friends on other platforms using their Activision ID.

All you have to do is open the Social tab, select ‘Add Friends’, and put in their Activision ID. They should get a notification in-game and appear in your Friends List once accepted, though of course, you won’t be able to interact with them through the platforms themselves (e.g. Xbox or PlayStation Party Chat).

How to turn crossplay off

Activision Turning off crossplay is easy.

One thing that many players will actually want to do once they load into Black Ops 6 multiplayer is turn off crossplay, and this could be for any number of reasons. Most commonly, console players prefer to turn theirs off sometimes so as to reduce the risk of coming up against hackers on PC.

Again, turning crossplay off is relatively simple. All you need to do is the following:

Load up Black Ops 6 multiplayer. Open ‘Settings’. Select ‘Account & Network’. Find Crossplay and toggle to ‘Off’.

It’s worth noting that turning off crossplay means not just avoiding PC players but also anybody on other platforms. So, if you’re on Xbox and your friend is on PlayStation, you might just have to grin and bear it.

While Black Ops 6 isn’t out at the time of writing, you can preload the game right now regardless of which platform you play on