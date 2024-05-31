How to increase energy in Blox Fruits

Running out of energy during intense boss fights in Blox Fruits can be a real frustration. Energy is not only crucial for battles but also for essential movements like Flash Step and Air Jump. So if you’re wondering how to get more energy in Blox Fruits, this guide will come in handy.

Every player starts with 100 energy and the maximum one can reach at the moment is 16,880 energy. While normal attacks like basic melee, sword swings, and gun attacks don’t consume energy, activating powerful moves needs a sufficient reserve.

How to get more energy in Blox Fruits

In Blox Fruits, the best way to increase your energy is to invest stat points into Melee. Alternatively, acquiring the Kitsune Ribbon item is another good strategy.

Gamer Robot Inc. / Screenshot captured by Dexerto

Melee Stat Points

Every time you level up in Blox Fruits, you get points to invest in various stats like Melee, Defense, Sword, Gun, and Blox Fruits. Investing points in melee not only increases your energy but also boosts your attack damage.

If you’ve already invested points in other stats, you can use Blox Fruits codes to get Stat Resets and Stat Refunds. These will help you reassign the stat points to Melee. Moreover, you can also get 2x XP with codes to level up fast and get more points.

Kitsune Ribbon item

Kitsune Ribbon offers a +2500 energy boost along with other boosts like defense, health regeneration, movement speed, and dash distance. To get this item:

Wait for the full moon in the Sea Danger Level 6 zone and enter the island once it appears.

zone and enter the island once it appears. Find and activate the Kitsune Shrine .

. Go around the island and collect 25 Azure Ambers .

. Head back to the shrine and interact with it to get the Kitsune Mask.

Repeat the process to get the Kitsune Ribbon.

You can also use race awakening to increase your energy. With a massive reserve of energy, you can move around freely and use the strongest moves in the game.

