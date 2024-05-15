QTCinderella attempts to break bizarre speedrunning record in less than 4 minutes

Twitch Streamer QTCinderella has put in a legendary time to crack the IRL Cookie Baking speedrunning record. Yep, that’s a thing.

QTCinderella is no stranger to oven mitts as a former wedding cake decorator and also having hosted her own baking competition.

Of course, now she’s challenging herself in the intensely competitive world of IRL Cookie Baking speedruns. You could be forgiven for wondering if that’s an actual thing but as it turns out, IRL Cookie Baking even has its own category on Speedrun.com.

QTCinderella hit the landmark achievement of the first sub-four-minute run in a recent stream by getting her batch of 12 cookies out in an impressive 3:47. Her run is currently under review but there may be a slight spanner in the works.

For anyone wondering how it’s possible to mix and bake 12 cookies in under four minutes, the Twitch streamer has a tried and true strategy. Substituting butter for vegetable oil leads to a quicker mix and shaves off valuable seconds.

QTCinderella also employed a second baking tray to squash all of her cookies into shape at the same time before putting them into the oven at its maximum temperature. Interestingly enough, despite only baking for a minute and six seconds, they came out golden and solid.

If her run is accepted, it will be the fastest time in the category by almost 40 seconds. Unfortunately, there is some question as to whether it will be admitted to the leaderboard.

A recent update from a Speedrun.com moderator announced a temporary shutdown of the IRL Cookie Baking category while they implement “a more cohesive and comprehensive set of rules”. It’s unclear if this insane run influenced the decision at all.

The new rules changes will include a universal recipe for all participants, new timing regulations, and more consideration for the quality of the finished Cookies. Whether QTCinderella’s batch will conform to the new IRL Cookie Baking standards remains to be seen.